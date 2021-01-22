Societal Political Streetwear Launches in 2021
EINPresswire.com/ -- London, England: Progressive political views aren’t just for protest signs anymore. Streetwear company, Societal has launched its newest line of clothing that gives consumers the choice to think and engage with issues outside of the box.
Societal has partnered with artists and designers around the world to create their lines of clothing. These artists have created pieces that are enjoyable for anyone to wear and remain an engaging way to share their way of thinking with the world. Everyone is entitled to showcase their views and present them in an artistic and stylized way through fashion.
Politics and fashion have always gone hand in hand and Societal seeks to address the issues they’ve seen in fashion and the world. Fashion has always given rise to the way we view gender and luxury but by pushing the boundaries and focusing on addressing societal and environmental issues, Societal has stepped away from the mainstream and become something different.
In addition to engaging with artists and designers from around the world, Societal has been pushing their team and company to create sustainable business opportunities. These opportunities are often the biggest chance some have to escape and end generational poverty. By working with these segments of society, Societal is striving to encourage people to provide for themselves.
Developing more designs and engaging with the people who surround the process of creating streetwear, Societal has got more people working and engaged with fashion from start to finish. They’ve created and sustained an affiliate partner business model where websites, blogs, or other types of online accounts can interact and partner with the company.
By moving the focus of the brand from making money to developing relationships, Societal has pursued a different track when it comes to building and maintaining a business. They're not a multi-national, faceless corporation. They're a collection of people who want to make the world a better place through art and design.
Design and fashion aren't just a mean to an end for Societal. Design and fashion, they believe, are the way to make a change in the world. For many, progressive designs or fashion that breaks out of the box are a reflection of society, not the way forward. Societal is passionate about making change through fashion and design rather than following along behind.
Creating deep-rooted change in society through fashion is what sets Societal apart from their competitors. Regardless of the way issues in society ebb and flow, Societal intends to stay true to their original independent brand lifestyle. Designers, artists, and individuals always come first according to Societal.
The company launched at the end of 2020 and has been at the forefront of change within society over the past few months. Their artists and designers will continue to create and explore new products and creations in 2021 while focusing on engaging and changing the world around them.
Societal is based in England and their base of artists, affiliate partners, and designers are scattered around the world. They’re focused on using fashion to create change in society and engage the individuals around them by helping to convey freedom of thought and action.
Societal Store: https://societal.store
Societal Social: https://societal.social (Beta)
Email: support@societal.store
Tel UK: +44 0208 004 2299
Address: 41 Broad Mead Avenue, Great Denham, Bedford, MK40 4SA
