Post Covid-19 Workforce Development Strategies: Implications for local economic recovery

We must invest in local nonprofit organizations focused on providing youth with the necessary training to be competitive in the tight workforce marketplace.

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Think Tank at The Thinkubator under the leadership of Dr. Lessie Branch released a policy brief on post Covid-19 workforce development strategies. The report explores the devastating impact Covid-19 has on unemployment and explores strategies that will aid in the economic recovery of communities like the Bronx. The report explores work-based learning programs and innovations crafted by HERE To HERE and The Thinkubator local nonprofit organizations that connect youth to training and employment.

Post Covid-19 will require government intervention that invest in communities and support training programs that directly connect youth to employment and/or educational opportunities. We must invest in local nonprofit organizations focused on providing youth with the necessary training to be competitive in the workforce marketplace. “Our recovery will be predicated on our ability to garner financial resources to invest in workforce training and retooling programs that directly connect program participants to employers and employment” says Dr. Edward Summers, President and CEO, The Thinkubator. Workforce development organizations such as CareerWise New York and The Thinkubator work-based learning programs are critical to skills development and the connection to employment.

The Think Tank at The Thinkubator puts forth five policy prescriptions that must be examined: 1) Increase resource capacity of Bronx nonprofits; 2) Targeted Universalism: Consider Race and Gender Vulnerabilities in the Policy Response; 3) Modify Public Works Projects for the Bronx Community; 4) Broadband for All; and 5) Align Direct Partnership between Nonprofits and Sector’s Rehiring. Dr. Lessie Branch, Director of The Think Tank states “"Universal policy solutions do not go far enough to the margins to provide benefits for individuals at the margins. Targeted universalism is a justice oriented policy framework that acknowledges rather than ignores our connection to one another and that we are not all similarly situated."



More about The Think Tank at The Thinkubator:

The Think Tank at The Thinkubator, launched by Dr. Lessie Branch, Associate Professor of Business at Metropolitan College of New York (MCNY), serves as a hub for rigorous academic, scholarly, and professional research that supports the documentation and evaluation of The Thinkubator activities, seeks to understand The Bronx as a contested, complex urban form, and addresses narratives of marginalized - Black, Brown, Female, and low-income communities. The Think Tank conducts research and analysis, provides youth with a platform to conduct and produce research, and produces policy briefs and reports for public discourse.

More about The Thinkubator

The Thinkubator exists to train, educate, and connect Bronx youth to work-based learning experiences, employment, and educational opportunities. Youth are connected to businesses, nonprofits, elected officials, and government to partake in our US democracy and impact change. We seek to prepare diverse, low-income youth from the Bronx to succeed in the workplace and the world. The Thinkubator aspires to a world where young people from the Bronx are trained, educated, and powered to bring their voice to business, organizational, societal, and world challenges.