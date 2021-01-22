Valentis Security to distribute MIRA Safety products
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valentis Security, a defense and risk management firm, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a dealership distribution agreement with MIRA Safety. Valentis intends to distribute the high quality and professional grade advanced equipment manufactured by MIRA to clients through its developing logistics distribution supply chain. MIRA Safety is a family-owned manufacturer and distributor of high-quality respirators, safety equipment, and tactical gear located in Austin, Texas. The firm has built strong international partnerships with agencies worldwide. MIRA products are used by agencies such as the United States Department of Defense, Czech Republic Ministry of Defense, and Turkey Ministry of Interior to name a few. This dealership distribution agreement arrives at time for Valentis when threats continue to change for both private and public sector organizations with a need for high quality products that are essential for safety.
“The MIRA product line is exceptional and we believe that by developing this partnership with MIRA it will enable Valentis to continuously find new ways to enhance its service offering for our clients”, said Marnie Sutch, CEO of Valentis.
About Valentis: We are a fully operational security logistics solution for a variety of clients and security concerns. We are growing domestically, and envision global ventures, in risk management and security logistics with services and products under development to create a network of global affiliates, lead through branding, and expand our clients; financial institutions, governments, religious facilities, maritime, cybersecurity, combined with specially-developed training, software and telecommunication consultancy, and more. We are mindful and committed and care about our clients, team, and shareholders.
###
Nicole Krznar
“The MIRA product line is exceptional and we believe that by developing this partnership with MIRA it will enable Valentis to continuously find new ways to enhance its service offering for our clients”, said Marnie Sutch, CEO of Valentis.
About Valentis: We are a fully operational security logistics solution for a variety of clients and security concerns. We are growing domestically, and envision global ventures, in risk management and security logistics with services and products under development to create a network of global affiliates, lead through branding, and expand our clients; financial institutions, governments, religious facilities, maritime, cybersecurity, combined with specially-developed training, software and telecommunication consultancy, and more. We are mindful and committed and care about our clients, team, and shareholders.
###
Nicole Krznar
Valentis Security
+1 412-533-5534
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn