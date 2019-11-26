Valentis Security Launches Force on Force Training for Law Enforcement Personnel
Valentis is offering two free classes for law enforcement officers on December 7 and December 14, 2019 to introduce the program. Starting in January (2020) the classes will be held the 2nd Saturday of every month. Individuals can go directly to the Valentis website at www.valentissecurity.com for more details and to register.
“Valentis is very excited to be launching the close quarter battle force on force training platform. We eagerly look forward to advancing our mission with professional training solutions to improve readiness across multiple sectors,” said Marnie Sutch, CEO of Valentis Security.
About Valentis: We are a fully operational security logistics solution for a variety of clients and security concerns. We are growing domestically, and envision global ventures, in risk management and security logistics with services and products under development to create a network of global affiliates, lead through branding, and expand our clients; financial institutions, governments, religious facilities, maritime, cybersecurity, combined with specially-developed training, software and telecommunication consultancy, and more. We are mindful and committed and care about our clients, team, and shareholders.
Nicole Krznar
Valentis Security
+1 412-533-5534
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.