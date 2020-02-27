Valentis Security launches Special Event Division

The Special Event Division will focus on providing clients a dedicated, enhanced, and comprehensive security solution for mass gathering events.

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, February 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Valentis Security is pleased to announce the creation of its Special Event Division. The Special Event Division will focus on providing current and prospective clients a dedicated, enhanced, and comprehensive security solution for mass gathering events. Valentis supports event organizers through a defined risk management program that mitigates their exposure to a number of risks including duty of care and foreseen reasonability negligence claims. The Valentis approach is aimed at venues, stadiums, fairgrounds, and other public spaces that are considered soft targets. Its special event division requires active participation, involvement, and facilitation of all planning and readiness for the event as it is provides one total solution versus an independent approach with just uniformed personnel. It seeks to achieve a balance of proper risk management and mitigation as it works in lockstep with public safety stakeholders.Valentis special event services include creating Plans; facilitating public safety meetings; providing both armed and unarmed uniformed or plainclothes personnel; risk analysis; information sharing; counterterrorism strategies; and training to event and key staff.“We are very excited to launch this standalone division to better service our clients. Our complete and total focus on protecting our clients is necessary and doing so helps to deter, detect, and respond to the risks that expose organizers to claims. We aim to mitigate potential exposure and risk, so that event organizers can focus on their event and not worry about security,” said Marnie Sutch, CEO of Valentis Security.About Valentis: We are a fully operational security logistics solution for a variety of clients and security concerns. We are growing domestically, and envision global ventures, in risk management and security logistics with services and products under development to create a network of global affiliates, lead through branding, and expand our clients; financial institutions, governments, religious facilities, maritime, cybersecurity, combined with specially-developed training, software and telecommunication consultancy, and more. We are mindful and committed and care about our clients, team, and shareholders.



