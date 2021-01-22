Dr. Ellen R. Cohn to Speak on the Role of Teletherapy in a Post-COVID World
In the world of therapy services, COVID-19 will have created a new normal for both clients and clinicians.
We could not be more excited about having Dr. Cohn join us for our webinar series. She is truly one of the great experts and pioneers in the world of teletherapy, and you won't want to miss this.”LEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Feb. 4, 1978, ATM usage languished. Consumers, suspicious of fraud, rejected ATMs in favor of in-person banking. Fast forward to Feb. 5, 1978, when 17 inches of snow fell on New York City within 24 hours. People desperately needed access to their cash, but hardly anything was open –not even the banks. And then came the transformation! Citibank began running television ads, showing one person frantically banging on the door of a closed bank during a blizzard –while another calmly extracted cash from an ATM. The slogan “The Citi Never Sleeps” was born. Now, in early 2021, humanity finds itself attempting to climb out of the greatest public health crisis since 1918. Once again, a previously available but under-appreciated service delivery method has been drafted into action. This presentation will discuss the fundamentals of teletherapy & telerehabilitation and why it will continue to thrive in a post-COVID world.
— Jeremy Glauser, eLuma Founder & CEO
eLuma Online Therapy is proud to announce that its next webinar will feature renowned professor, researcher and editor, Dr. Ellen R. Cohn, who will discuss the evolution of teletherapy & telerehabilitation from inception through the explosion of the COVID-19 global pandemic. She will further explore the virtues and many possibilities that will continue as the threat of the virus subsides. eLuma Founder and CEO, Jeremy Glauser added, "we could not be more excited about having Dr. Cohn join us for our webinar series. She is truly one of the great experts and pioneers in the world of teletherapy, and you won't want to miss this."
ABOUT THE PRESENTER
Ellen R. Cohn, PhD, CCC-SLP, ASHA Fellow, is an experienced professor and administrator (associate dean and program director experience) with a demonstrated history of working in the higher education industry. She is skilled in innovative program development; distance education; communication, health, and rehabilitation curricula; multi-disciplinary program direction; and communication science and disorders. A leader in telehealth, she is the founding editor of the International Journal of Telerehabilitation, and a past director of the American Telemedicine Association.
REGISTRATION
The webinar will be presented on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 1 pm EST. Registration is free and available to anyone interested, but space is limited. For those interested, go to:
https://hopin.com/events/why-telerehabilitation-in-a-post-covid-world?
