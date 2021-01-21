State disciplines health care providers-R20-35

For immediate release: January 21, 2021 (21-017)

State disciplines health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Clallam County

In November 2020 the secretary of health conditionally granted an agency-affiliated counselor credential to Joshua Wayne Reed (CG61087528) and placed Reed on probation for at least three years. Between 1996 and 2017, Reed was convicted of seven felonies and three gross misdemeanors.

In December 2020 the Nursing Assistant Program charged registered nursing assistant and certified nursing assistant Raina M. Anders (NA60838523, NC60931537) with unprofessional conduct. Anders allegedly possessed two cellular telephones that belonged to a client.

King County

In November 2020 the Unlicensed Practice Program entered an agreement with Karma Concepcion, doing business as SOS Senior Care, that requires Concepcion to cease and desist from using terms limited to use by licensees unless she gets a requisite license. Concepcion advertised home care services but lacks an in-home services agency license.

In November 2020 the Psychology Board entered an agreement with psychologist Bruce Arthur Olson (PY00000889) that permanently restricts Olson from conducting parenting evaluations. Olson must abide by conditions in conducting forensic evaluations. Olson completed a court-ordered parenting evaluation that didn’t meet the standard of care.

In November 2020 the secretary of health withdrew a statement of charges against registered nursing assistant and certified nursing assistant Cecilia Wambui K. Simpson (NA60734297, NC60982666).

In November 2020 the Physical Therapy Board ended probation for physical therapist Catherine Michele Rodriguez (PT60549973).

In November 2020 the secretary of health conditionally approved reactivation of a certified nursing assistant credential for Felix Itoto Eshesimua (NC60483273) and ordered him to participate in a substance abuse monitoring program. Eshesimua’s license expired in 2018. In 2015 and again 2016 Eshesimua was convicted of driving under the influence. In 2018 he was convicted of operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

In December 2020 the Substance Use Disorder Professional and Agency-Affiliated Counselor programs charged substance use disorder professional trainee and agency-affiliated counselor Jennifer E. Roberson (CO60772248, CG60789894) with unprofessional conduct. Roberson allegedly didn’t comply with a requirement to complete the intake process for a substance abuse monitoring program.

Kitsap County

In November 2020 the secretary of health reinstated the emergency medical technician credential of Brian D. Beemer (ES60547414), which was suspended in 2018 after Beemer was charged with possession of a controlled substance -cocaine.

Klickitat County

In November 2020 the Nursing Assistant Program charged certified nursing assistant Max Daniel Long (NC60918768) with unprofessional conduct. In 2020 Long was convicted of third-degree child rape.

Pierce County

In December 2020 the Dental Commission charged dental assistant Britany Ortega (D160753962) with unprofessional conduct. In March 2020 Ortega pleaded guilty to second-degree assault.

Skagit County

In November 2020 the secretary of health ordered Kaley Coughlin to cease and desist from practicing veterinary medicine without a license, and to pay a $1,000 fine. Coughlin, who has no veterinarian license, operated and advertised a business called Kaley’s Canine Dental Cleaning. Coughlin didn’t respond to a Department of Health investigator’s inquiry.