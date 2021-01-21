Work-Based Learning FAQ | Nebraska Department of Education

Q: Amid this COVID-19 pandemic, is there any specific guidance for WBL programs?

A: The document Work-Based Learning Guidelines for COVID-19, as well as other guidance for supporting your students during a pandemic can be found on the Launch Nebraska website.

Q: Can schools grant credit for work experience (released early to go to work, not CTE or SPED students)?

A: The question of granting credit is one of local control. However, we have specific course codes for WBL experience courses under CTE and Special Education. Coding to CTE WBL must be tied to a CTE WBL program/CTE program of study. We do have the Other Work-Based Learning Class and Other Work-Based Learning Experience codes but they still describe the following: “This course must be a part of a Work-based Learning Program.”

Q: Where can I find the WBL course codes?

A: The WBL course codes can be found in the document, “CTE Course Codes & Clearing Endorsements” (Formerly called Appendix D) and is available on the 2020-2021 CTE Course Standards and Programs of Study web page. The WBL codes are listed together, under the heading, Career Education Foundational and Specialty.

Q: What does it mean for WBL opportunities to be high-quality?

A: Broadly, WBL should meet the following standards of quality. More specific standards for WBL activities are being developed.

Rigorous: Skill-based, and tied to measurable outcomes

Relevant: Connected to a student’s interests and to the real world of work

Reflective: Engages the student in reflection and analysis

Interactive: Providing multiple and extended opportunities for students to interact with industry professionals

Integrated: Connected with the student’s school-based curriculum and for academic credit

Q: According to your website and other documents regarding high-quality WBL programs, “Considerations for delivering instruction must meet the needs of all students, including those who are members of a special population.” Who is included in “special populations” and how can we meet their needs?

A: You can find information about special populations, suggested strategies, and helpful resources by visiting our Nontraditional & Special Populations web page.

Q: Where can I find a current list of course offerings that meet the Work-Based Learning Supplemental Endorsement Requirement?

A: You access the current course offerings list by clicking this link: https://cdn.education.ne.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/WBLSupplemental-Endorsement-Updated-08_20.pdf