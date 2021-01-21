Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Nonpublic Curriculum Reporting System 2020-2021 – OPEN:  January 22 – DUE:  February 28 | Nebraska Department of Education

Nonpublic Systems Only Need to Complete this Collection

The Nonpublic Curriculum Reporting System 2020-2021 will collect data on courses teachers teach for use in determining compliance with Rule 10 and Rule 14.

The Nonpublic Curriculum Reporting System is located under the Data Collections tab in the NDE Portal.  An activation code is needed to add the new year collection to NDE Portal accounts.  Activation codes can be obtained from the District Administrator.  Instructions for the collection can be found here or within the collection itself.

