Weekend-Long I-580 Interchange Closures Announced for Reno Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Construction

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing weekend-long closures of Mill and Second streets underneath Interstate 580 beginning Jan. 22 as part of continuing Spaghetti Bowl improvements.

Sections of southbound I-580 bridges over Mill and Second streets will be removed to allow for future bridge reconstruction. Western sections of the bridges will be saw cut and removed to allow for future bridge widening.

WEEKEND OF JAN. 23: Mill Street Interchange Closure

Mill Street closed underneath I-580 10p.m. Jan. 22 to 5a.m. on Jan. 25 (between I-580 northbound off-ramp and Louise Street). Detours will be posted. Pedestrian through-traffic will be escorted through the closure via free shuttle. Business access will remain available, including to Grand Sierra Resort.

Southbound I-580 ramp to Mill Street closed 10p.m. Jan. 22 to 5a.m. on Jan. 25. Detour via Second Street to access Mill Street from southbound I-580.

WEEKEND OF JAN. 30: Second Street Interchange Closure

Second Street closed underneath I-580 10p.m. Jan. 29 to 5a.m. on Feb. 1 (between I-580 northbound off-ramp and Reservation Road). Detours will be posted. Pedestrian through-traffic will be escorted through the closure via free shuttle. Business access will remain available.

Southbound I-580 ramp to Second Street closed 10p.m. Jan. 29 to 5a.m. on Feb. 1. To access Second Street from southbound I-580, detour via Mill Street.

REMINDER: Southbound I-580 lane shifts/reductions in place since Jan. 17

Southbound I-580 will continue to be reduced to three lanes between the spaghetti bowl and Villanova Drive, with lanes shifted to the east to allow for demolition of aging interstate bridges.

Drivers should anticipate travel delays and new traffic patterns, and are advised to leave extra travel time and consider alternate routes.

Speeds will continue to be reduced to 55 mph.

Southbound I-580 from eastbound I-80 traffic will experience rapid merge to southbound I-580.

Eastbound I-80 to northbound and southbound I-580/U.S. 395 spaghetti bowl ramps intermittently closed overnight from 9p.m. to 6a.m. for bridge widening.

Intermittent overnight lane and ramp closures will take place nightly from 9p.m. to 6a.m. on northbound and southbound I-580 between the spaghetti bowl and Villanova Drive.

All construction activities and times are subject to change and are weather dependent.

The improvements are part of construction of the first phase of NDOT’s spaghetti bowl renovations, known as Spaghetti Bowl Xpress. Over the next two years, the eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 Spaghetti Bowl ramp will be widened to two lanes and eastbound Interstate 80 lanes between Wells Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl striped. On southbound I-580, auxiliary merge lanes and improved ramps will also be added between the Spaghetti Bowl and Plumb Lane, along with sound and aesthetic walls. The first phase of construction will not require relocation of any residences.

Additional interstate improvements will be built in prioritized phases through 2039 as funding is identified. Approximately 250,000 vehicles per day currently travel through the spaghetti bowl. The Reno-Sparks population is expected to increase 27 percent by 2040. Without the future improvements, population growth is anticipated to lead to travel delay increases of 53 percent through the Spaghetti Bowl. Project information and sign-up for e-mail project updates is available at www.ndotspaghettibowl.com.