Metro Infusion Center opens new infusion therapy office to treat people with chronic medical conditions.

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metro Infusion Center has opened a new infusion therapy office in Omaha, Nebraska, to provide another treatment option for people with chronic medical conditions. Metro Infusion Center is a national, tenured provider of biologic infusion and injection therapies and operates more than 100 infusion offices in the United States. The new Metro Infusion Center location is at 9925 Maple St, Suite A in Omaha.

Metro Infusion Center has more than two decades of experience in biological infusion therapies. Some of the chronic conditions treated at Metro Infusion Center include inflammatory bowel diseases, neoplastic diseases, and neurological diseases. Practitioners at Metro Infusion Center work closely with patients' doctors to develop the best personalized infusion therapies and treatment plans for patients' ongoing conditions.

Metro Infusion Center provides various services to patients who want to receive warm, welcoming outpatient infusion treatment in a non-hospital setting. Weekend and evening appointment times, rapid scheduling, comfortable seating, and convenient parking are among the many benefits of infusion therapy at Metro Infusion Center. Nurses and administrative staff will also help patients find pharmaceutical rebates and discounts that reduce their treatment costs.

All the staff members at Metro Infusion Center strive to deliver personalized, compassionate care to each patient. Patricia Adams, a patient with ulcerative colitis, said of Metro Infusion Center, "My Remicade infusions are comfortable, and the staff members always go above and beyond to make sure I am taken care of at every appointment."

Metro Infusion Center continues to grow and open new locations to provide more options for patients in the United States who need biologic infusion therapy.

