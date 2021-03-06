Metro Infusion Center continues to expand its infusion therapy services

Now open, Metro Infusion Center located at 30 La Casa Via, Building 2, Suite 108, Walnut Creek, CA, 94598.

BURR RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metro Infusion Center, a top provider of infusion treatments, is thrilled to announce the addition of a new office located at 130 La Casa Via, Building 2, Suite 108, Walnut Creek, CA, 94598. The Walnut Creek, CA, office joins several other West Coast facilities in California, Nevada, and Arizona.

With more than two decades of experience, Metro Infusion Center specializes in infusion therapy treatments for chronic conditions such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, neurologic diseases, immune deficiencies, and other autoimmune conditions.

“Metro Infusion Center goes above and beyond,” patient Michael D. said. “The staff and medical team go out of their way to make sure patients are comfortable, understand their options, and have an agreed-upon plan of action for their treatments.”

Patient Support Services at the new Walnut Creek facility will continue to uphold Metro Infusion Center’s commitment to patient care, comfort, and confidence. The Patient Support team is fully equipped to manage insurance coverage questions and help patients navigate their treatment experience.

In addition to a top-notch medical and Patient Support team, Metro Infusion Center is known across the country for its kind and compassionate approach to treatment.