Metro Infusion Center accepts all patients from Florida Blue, and multiple Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Florida

Metro Infusion Center's purpose is to provide people suffering frpm a medical condition access to safe, affordable, comfortable, and infusion care. When you come to Metro Infusion Center, you’ll feel instantly better knowing you are getting proven therapy from some of the most experienced and compassionate practitioners in the field.

GREATER CHICAGO AREA, IL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metro Infusion Center, one of the nation's most accomplished infusion providers with over 20 years of experience offering state-of-the-art infusion therapy, is now accepting patients from insurance providers Florida Blue and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida.

Metro Infusion Center recognizes patients who need infusion therapies should have access to the very best possible treatment without having to worry about whether their insurance will provide coverage. The addition of insurance providers Blue Florida and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida means thousands of people will have access to Metro Infusion Center's infusion therapy centers and experienced staff.

"We are delighted to welcome patients from Blue Florida, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida to our facilities. At Metro Infusion Centers, we have always been proud of the extensive list of insurance providers we are partnered with across the nation," says Russ Petrak, M.D., Managing Partner Metro Infusion Center. "With the addition of these highly-respected providers, we can now welcome many patients who might not have been able to take advantage of our infusion centers."

With locations in more than 28 states, Metro Infusion Centers offer one of the broadest arrays of infusion treatments available anywhere.

"For anyone who has had to deal with insurance while making a decision on infusion therapy, understanding your distinct coverage can be very challenging," explains Petrak. "At Metro Infusion Center, we provide a team of insurance specialists to help you navigate your insurance coverage and treatment expense. Our team is already up-to-speed on the infusion coverages offered by both Blue Florida and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida."

The friendly Metro Infusion Center staff will manage all the issues affecting treatment expense and reimbursements, whatever infusion therapy may be required, whatever insurance coverage a patient may have. Metro Infusion Center prides itself on ensuring the lowest possible out-of-pocket costs for its infusion patients.

About Metro Infusion Center

Metro Infusion Center has offered state-of-the-art infusion therapy for more than two decades. It currently offers more than 150 facilities in 18 U.S. states. Metro Infusion Center offers a compassionate and thorough program that delivers comfortable and effective infusion care, providing comprehensive infusion services that save patients the time, money, and stress often associated with hospital-based programs.