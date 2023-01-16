When you come to Metro Infusion Center, you’ll feel instantly better knowing you are getting proven therapy from some of the most experienced and compassionate practitioners in the field.

New Metro Infusion Center Location Meets Growing Need for Individuals with Complex Medical Conditions.

We’re proud to open up another convenient and welcoming location to make it more comfortable for individuals in this area to receive the expert infusion and injectable therapy they need.” — Russel Petrak, M.D., Managing Partner of Metro Infusion Center

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the most respected names in infusion and injectable therapies, Metro Infusion Center has opened a state-of-the-art facility in Gainesville, Florida. Metro Infusion Center now has 12 locations across the sunshine state and nearly 200 nationwide. The new site provides the latest infusion therapies and biologics to help treat individuals with conditions including rheumatoid arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis (M.S.), Crohn’s Disease, ulcerative colitis, immune deficiencies, osteoporosis, pulmonary disorders, psoriasis, and others, as well as a number of hereditary disorders.

Metro Infusion Center offers one of the broadest ranges of outpatient infusion therapies with a cost structure that provides for an average of 53% less than those received at a hospital or inpatient setting. Its cost-efficiencies, convenient locations, and extensive insurance/financial assistance program greatly eases the process, ensuring patients stay on their healthcare regimens and achieve better outcomes.

Patients of Metro Infusion Center benefit from a very unique and personalized approach to care, well-appointed injection/infusion environments, and seamless integration with their primary care services to ensure a total approach to long-term wellness. This includes services, education, and support from onsite physicians and nurses who maintain an expert knowledge of all infusions delivered.

“Chronic conditions can affect anyone. Metro Infusion Center has helped thousands of people better manage or triumph over their medical afflictions,” said Russel Petrak, M.D., Managing Partner of Metro Infusion Center. “We’re proud to open up another convenient and welcoming location to make it more comfortable for individuals in this area to receive the expert infusion and injectable therapy they need.”

Metro Infusion Center’s Gainesville facility is located at 3832 West Newberry Road, Suite 1D, Gainesville, FL 32607.

About Metro Infusion Center

With more than 20 years of experience, Metro Infusion Center (Metro Infusion Center) is one of the nation’s most tenured and experienced medical infusions and injectables providers. The organization enhances the lives and livelihood of those diagnosed with such conditions as multiple sclerosis, digestive and dermatologic disorders, arthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions. Rapidly expanding, Metro Infusion Center anticipates opening its 200th facility in early 2023.

To learn more, see treatment room amenities, or view a listing of injections provided, visit https://metroinfusioncenter.com/ or call (877) 448-3627. Referring physicians, please email Metro Infusion Center at bionurses@metroinfusioncenter.com or fax 866-507-1164.