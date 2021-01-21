LOCAL AUTHOR ON A MISSION TO SPREAD UNITY & LOVE IN 2021

MLK Week 2021 Celebration

Author and Host of HUMANITY CHATS Marjy Marj Joins Upstate Leaders to Honor African American History during MLK Week.

SPARTANBURG, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA , January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year we pause to commemorate the life and legacy of a hero, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. In celebration of MLK Week and the 2021 Inauguration, Humanity Chats will discuss both historical events live Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 7pm (EST) on Marjy TV (@MarjyTV) Facebook and Youtube. The guests for this live event titled “Faith, Racial Injustice, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion” will be Attorney James Cheek - a Spartanburg County Public Defender, Nika White owner of Nika White Consulting - a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion firm, and Bishop Dr. Charles J.J. Jackson, III - the Senior Pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church. This episode of Humanity Chats will share stories of African American history that will be enlightening, uplifting and empowering.

While social injustice was on the rise in America during the pandemic in 2020 Marjy chose to take action by creating a talk show called Humanity Chats. Available on Youtube, Facebook and all major podcasts, the program has audiences in 17 countries. Marjy speaks and writes about social issues and politics; and she is becoming widely known as the “Advocate for Humanity”. Like one of her inspirations, Martin Luther King, Jr., she also has a dream to bring humanity together by creating content and promoting discussions that will impact and heal humanity. In December 2020, Marjy was both recognized and honored by Spartanburg County Foundation as the “Community Hero” and featured by her alma mater the University of Baltimore in their publication for releasing her second book, Same Elephants, and being an advocate for authors of color and immigrants.

Humanity Chats has grown exponentially by reaching over 20,000 viewers/listeners globally who tune in weekly to interact with Marjy’s guests. Since Season 3 began on January 7 viewers had the privilege to hear from Rhonda Rawlings from 107.3 Jamz and Hot 98.1, Dr. Sabrina Jackson - Psychologist and also known as The People Expert, Tashma Glymph an American Sign Language virtual instructor and social justice apparel creator, Caroline Goodman a Communications professional for First Presbyterian Church and Brand Affiliate for Nu Skin, and Author Sue Ann Baker of “Behind the Shades” and known worldwide as one of the first women out of five to be chosen to work for the U.S. Secret Service. Viewers do not want to miss out on the historical discussion on “Faith, Racial Injustice, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion” this Thursday, January 19, 2021 at 7pm (EST) with Attorney James Cheek, Dr. Nika White, Bishop Dr. Charles J.J. Jackson, III and host Marjy Marj.

Season 3 of Humanity Chats talk show will bring more diverse discussions that span from living healthy to today’s education. Viewers can look forward to future episodes with the Author of “Genesis Begins Again”, Alicia D. Williams, and the newly released book “Jump at the Sun”, The Goodwin Family known for GaBBY Bows - sold in stores in over 50 states, Motivational speaker and TV Producer - Marshawn Evans Daniel Esq, Author and Life Coach - Jacquie Hood Martin, Global Health Specialist - Dr. Rachel Vreeman, Speaker and Activist - Darieth Chisolm, Ghanaian Author and International Publisher Nana - Awere Damoah, Founder of the Fabulous Woman Network - Ama Duncan, Educator and Author Jed Dearybury and more.

Every episode can be found on all podcast platforms including Apple and Spotify after the live show and viewers can watch live weekly on Thursday at 7pm (EST) via YouTube and/or Facebook on MarjyTV (@MarjyTV).

About Marjy Marj:

Marjy Marj is the host of HUMANITY CHATS, a weekly talk show about everyday issues impacting humans. She speaks and writes about culture, politics, and social issues. Marjy is the author of THE SHIMMIGRANT (debuted #1 new release in 2019) and SAME ELEPHANTS (top 10 in March 2020). She is known as the “Advocate for Humanity” while being a sought-after speaker who keeps the crowd entertained and engaged at all times.

To book Marjy Marj for an interview please contact her publicist, Andrea Beasley, via email abeasley@stellarprfirm.com.