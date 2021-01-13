Ghanaian American Author Marjy Marj's Book on Race, Diversity and Unity to be Featured by South Carolina State Library

Author Marjy Marj begins book tour in 2021 to share her new story in hopes to bring unity and end social injustice. Same Elephants rated Top 10 Release in 2020.

SPARTANBURG, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the South Carolina State Library and Read SC, authors of SC will be featuring Marjy Marj (Marjorie Boafo Appiah) on Thursday, February 11th, 2021 at 7:00PM EST. The virtual event will introduce participants to Marjy's latest book - "Same Elephants" as she begins her book tour for 2021. Same Elephants debuted as a top 10 release in March 2020. Marjy latest book is enlightening and an introspective novel about four friends from diverse backgrounds.

In the book Same Elephants, Marjy sheds light on race relations and the importance of representation. When two of the four main characters are mistaken for trespassers, the four friends embark on a quest to educate their community about the dangers of stereotyping. Same Elephants explores everyday relationships, the presumptuous nature of society and the ability to rise above prejudice. This book is truly a treasure to read and relevant to today’s social issue that shed hopes and a powerful message for unity.

In 2020, Marjy was named the “South Carolina Woman of Accomplishment” by the Business and Professional Women of South Carolina and named a “Community Hero” by the Spartanburg County Foundation. In December 2020 she was featured in the University of Baltimore Alumni publication for being an advocate for literacy and immigration. Marjy has been featured in several news articles and magazines, one of her proudest moments is being the keynote speaker for Black History Month at University of South Carolina, Upstate.

Join Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 7pm(EST) to hear Author Marjy Marj speak about her recently published book and how today’s social issues inspired her in writing Same Elephants. This event will take place virtually, in order to receive the Zoom link, please register at this link: https://statelibrary.sc.libcal.com/event/7403463.

Marjy Marj is the host of HUMANITY CHATS, a weekly talk

show about everyday issues impacting humans. She speaks and writes about

culture, politics, and social issues. Marjy is the author of THE SHIMMIGRANT (debuted #1 new releases in 2019) and SAME ELEPHANTS (top 10 in March 2020). She is known as the “Advocate for Humanity” while being a sought-after speaker who keeps the crowd entertained and engaged at all times.

