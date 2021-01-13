Marjy TV Interviews One Of The First Female Secret Service Agents

Podcast show HUMANITY CHATS host Marjy Marj interviews one of the first female Secret Service Agents, Sue Ann Baker.

Podcast show HUMANITY CHATS interviews former female Secret Service Agent, Sue Ann Baker, about her personal sacrifices in a male dominating position.

SPARTANBURG, SC, USA, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Weekly Podcast show HUMANITY CHATS (host Marjy Marj) featured on Marjy TV will have special guest Sue Ann Baker, one of the first women who was sworn into what was then called the Secret Service auxiliary in 1970. Baker was one of five women who were then made full-fledged agents the following year. Eventually, women were included in presidential protective details and they were still the only five women among 1150 men. Today women make up 10 percent of the Secret among the 3500 special agents. Baker will share her personal challenges in this male dominating field on HUMANITY CHATS live this Thursday, January 14 at 7:30pm(EST) on Marjy TV YouTube and Facebook.

Baker wrote about her life as a Secret Service Agent in her book titled “Behind the Shades”. In her book she shares the history of how the Secret Service (USSS) was formed in 1865 to crack down on counterfeit currency. After the assassination of President William McKinley in 1901, Congress assigned it the mission of providing full-time protection for the president. Over the years, it also began guarding former presidents, presidential nominees, visiting foreign leaders and others. Baker had the privilege to protect foreign dignitaries, 1972 Presidential Campaign Congresswoman Shirley Chisolm and Mrs. George McGovern (former Governor of Alabama).

In this interview, Sue Ann Baker will also discuss her personal sacrifices to have a career as an USSS and her experience as a pioneer who paved the way for today’s female secret service agents. To watch HUMANITY CHATS interview with Sue Ann Baker and host Marjy Marj, go to Marjy TV on Facebook and/or YouTube this Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 7:30pm(EST). The interview will post to all podcast platforms after the show.

If you would like more information about being a guest on HUMANITY CHATS or interviewing the host Marjy Marj please contact Andrea Beasley at 248.416.0934 or email abeasley@stellarprfirm.com.

About HUMANITY CHATS

HUMANITY CHATS sets out to broaden the lens on social, cultural, political and health issues while dispelling any myths and misperceptions. This weekly show celebrates and uplifts all humankind and allows listeners to journey the hearts and minds of each guest. HUMANITY CHATS seeks to reveal insights, truths and tribulations like never before through chatting with everyday people. Follow HUMANITY CHATS on Marjy TV social platforms to stay up to date with upcoming interviews.

If you would like more information about Marjy TV and/or HUMANITY CHATS please contact Andrea Beasley at 248.416.0934 or email abeasley@stellarprfirm.com.