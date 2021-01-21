Akki’s Cupcakery & Tea gets selected in the BizWorld YES Program in 2021
Akki’s Cupcakery & Tea was among a few businesses that got selected for the BizWorld YES program for young entrepreneurs.
Akki's Cupcakery & Tea is very happy to share that their team has been selected for YES program at BizWorld, who encourage young entrepreneurs to do even better for themselves and the world and create the future of our country with dynamic and enterprising leaders.
— Akeila(Akki) Tejwani
“I am very happy to be able to join the YES program. I have heard so much about it and it is a dream moment coming true in my life.” Says Akeila (Akki) Tejwani, the Teen Entrepreneur who came up with the idea of Akki’s Cupcakery & Tea.
It was an idea in December of 2019 in Akeila’s mind and she did not realize that she will get selected in the YES program, which has less than 2% acceptance rate.
“I am doing fine and my family is helping me but it would great to get guidance from a business mentor who can give me an outside perspective and help me grow my business,” says Akki Tejwani.
As Akeila realized pretty soon that being an entrepreneur is very tough and it can put you on an emotional roller coaster. As per Akeila, Entrepreneur is sugar and spice but not everything nice and still it is very satisfying and rewarding.
“I started with 5 items on the menu in December 2019 and now we have more than 50 recipes, this is a big accomplishment as I did not see myself making so many varieties of cakes and cupcakes. Now I need to learn to grow and manage the business better.” Akki adds.
ABOUT AKKI’S CUPCAKERY & TEA
Hi, I am Akeila Tejwani, a Junior at Brandeis High School. I am very passionate about Cupcakes, Teas, and Working with Kids!
I came up with this idea of using organic ingredients for all my recipes and donating 50% of the proceeds to kids’ charities in San Antonio.
EVERYTHING IS MADE FRESH TO ORDER! We do not make dozens of cupcakes every day so whatever you order is made fresh ONLY FOR YOU!
I wanted to come up with healthy and vegan options for kids to enjoy the baking savories. Lots of kids are not able to enjoy all the baked food due to an unhealthy amount of calories found in baked products at grocery stores. Also, the ingredients used by them are not healthy for the overall health and fitness.
This way it will help the community in San Antonio and also fulfil my desire to be a health-conscious baker. Join me in this fun-filled journey for you and your kids that will help them enjoy the cupcakes and become a Healthier Happier YOU!!
ABOUT BIZWORLD
Our Vision
Youth around the world will be prepared for bright futures that support global economic growth and vibrancy. Engaging them in entrepreneurship education will inspire and set the stage for future leaders.
Who We Are
For 20 years BizWorld.org® has been teaching elementary and middle school children across the U.S. and in 100 countries around the world how to run a business through our entrepreneurship programs. Our mission is to empower youth to become 21st-century thinkers by awakening their entrepreneurial spirit, inspiring them to become the architects of their futures, and giving them the confidence to transform their world.
What is the YES! Program?
BizWorld’s Young Entrepreneur Success! Program provides the necessary tools and resources to accelerate high potential young entrepreneurs as they create and develop thriving businesses.
Akeila Tejwani
Akki's Cupcakery & tea
+1 2102015669
akki@akkiscupcakery.com
