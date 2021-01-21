Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 825 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,458 in the last 365 days.

Chambers County Veterans Assistant Service Officer Position

Chambers County Veterans Assistant Service Officer Position

 

ATTENTION APPLICANTS – If you are not a veteran who served during a recognized period of war you cannot be considered for this position. Successful candidates must be a current resident and registered voter in Chambers County or they must relocate to Chambers County and establish appropriate residency prior to employment start date.

THE ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS, an equal opportunity employer, announces recruitment for a Chambers County Alabama Assistant Veterans Service Officer.

Mandatory eligibility requirements:

  • Must be a current resident of and a qualified/registered voter in Chambers County or relocate to Chambers County and establish appropriate residency prior to hire date.
  • Must be an honorably discharged veteran with a minimum of 60 days active duty military service during a wartime period to qualify.
  • Two years college with courses in social work or counseling; or extensive office management experience.
  • Proficient in MS Windows 7 or higher and Office 2013 Suite or higher.

Must have a valid Alabama driver’s license, able to successfully complete a National Agency Check with Inquiries (NAC-I) and fingerprints to obtain a required Personal Identity Verification (PIV) card issued by the US Department of Veterans Affairs. This condition of employment may not be waived. Failure to obtain a PIV card will result in immediate termination of employment.

Applications must be submitted no later than February 16, 2021. You may call ADVA Headquarters at (334) 242-5077 to have an application mailed or emailed to you.

ATTENTION APPLICANTS – If you are not a veteran who served during a recognized period of war you cannot be considered for this position. Successful candidates must be a current resident and registered voter in Chambers County or they must relocate to Chambers County and establish appropriate residency prior to employment start date.

Note – Moving expenses are at the applicant’s personal expense.

Job Type:  Full-Time

 

Rate of Pay:  $33,081.60.20

You just read:

Chambers County Veterans Assistant Service Officer Position

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.