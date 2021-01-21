MDC offers ice globes class Jan. 30 in Kansas City

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Kansas City, Mo. – Winter nights can be brighter with a candle burning inside a homemade ice globe. Adding natural materials to the ice provides an outdoor touch. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free class in making nature-tinged ice globes on Saturday, Jan. 30 at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City.

Various molds can be styled using buckets, large cans, and balloons. Add water and materials such as pine cones or prairie grasses, place in a freezer, and a luminary is ready to hold a candle. Discovery Center staff will provide natural materials or you may bring your own.

Space is limited for this hour-long class for ages 18 and older. An afternoon session is already full. Reservations remain available for morning sessions starting at 10 and 11:30 a.m. All COVID-19 safety precautions and protocols will be followed including physical distancing and face masks. This class is held outdoors, so participants must dress for winter weather. Participants will receive an email from instructor Pat Whalen, MDC naturalist, if bad weather forces a cancellation.

To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZXo. For more information about the Discovery Center, visithttps://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z6s.

