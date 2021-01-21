Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
N.C. Plant Conservation Board and Scientific Committee to meet   Jan. 20 through Microsoft Teams 

The N.C. Plant Conservation Board and Scientific Committee will meet to discuss items related to land conservation, stewardship efforts of the N.C. Plant Conservation Program, and regulatory matters.  

Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. 

In alignment with COVID-19 guidelines, this meeting will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams video conference. The access link to join the meeting will be provided upon RSVP. 

  The N.C. Plant Conservation Program develops regulations, voluntary programs and cooperative partnerships to help protect imperiled species and their habitats. Responsibilities include the listing of North Carolina's endangered, threatened, and special concern plant species and the development of conservation programs designed to permanently protect them. Acquisition and management of important plant sites and habitats are among methods used to boost and preserve native plants and their ecosystems. 

Contact Lori Wright at 919-707-3755 or by email at lorene.wright@ncagr.gov for more details on agenda items.                         

