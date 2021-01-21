Major Transmission Line Project from Oneida to Albany County

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that the New York State Public Service Commission approved a 93-mile 345-kilovolt (kV) transmission line starting in Oneida County and extending to Albany County to enable greater flow of clean energy as part of the 2021 State of the State. The nearly $854 million project, named the Marcy to New Scotland Upgrade Project, is designed to speed the flow of clean, reliable electricity to high-demand markets downstate. The initiative also increases transmission capacity to move power more efficiently in keeping with the goals of both the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act and the Accelerated Renewable Energy Growth and Community Benefit Act to lower carbon emissions and combat climate change. Additionally, the project is expected to simulate the local and regional economy by increasing employment and earnings in the construction industry.

"New York is taking aggressive action to become a leader in the green energy economy by enhancing the reliability and resiliency of the state's energy infrastructure and constructing a new energy superhighway to move energy to high demand areas Downstate efficiently," Governor Cuomo said. "The Marcy-New Scotland Upgrade is a critical element of that effort and once complete, it will not only reduce energy congestion and production costs, but improve market competition, and create good jobs as well. With the PSC's approval now secure, we are one step closer to beginning work and moving New York towards a cleaner and greener future."

The Marcy to New Scotland Upgrade Project, being developed jointly by LS Power Grid New York Corporation and the New York Power Authority, involves the removal of existing transmission lines and installation of new lines within approximately 93 miles of existing transmission corridors. It includes upgrades to the Marcy and Edic substations in Oneida County, construction of a new substation in the Town of Princetown, construction of a new substation and upgrades to an existing substation in the Town of Rotterdam, both in Schenectady County, and upgrades to a substation in the Town of New Scotland, Albany County. The project will replace aging and outdated transmission towers - some more than 60 years old - with the latest technologies and enable more efficient energy flow while reducing the number of transmission structures. The rebuilt transmission lines are expected to be in service by the end of 2023.

Public Service Commission Chair John B. Rhodes said, "New York's nation-leading CLCPA legislation calls for transformational quantities of renewable energy, which in turn requires smart new transmission to connect that power to customers. The project we are approving today protects the public interest and provides significant positive job and climate impacts benefiting all New Yorkers."

New York Power Authority CEO and President Gil C. Quiniones said, "Governor Cuomo in his 2021 State of the State shared how important new transmission capacity will be to our clean energy transformation. The New York Power Authority owns and operates one-third of the state's transmission system. We are pleased to lead and lend our expertise and experience to the Marcy to New Scotland Upgrade Project, working with our partner LS Power Grid New York Corporation. Together, we will enhance our ability to break up congestion points and to onboard more clean energy to our state's electric grid."

LS Power Grid New York Corporation CEO Paul Segal said, "LS Power Grid New York, working together with the New York Power Authority, celebrates these approvals, which mark a major milestone about this important infrastructure project for New York State's clean energy future. We thank the New York State Public Service Commission, Department of Public Service, and other State agencies for the careful reviews to reach this stage. With these approvals, we are poised to begin project construction in Schenectady and Albany Counties in early February."

In addition, the Commission has approved the environmental management and construction plan filed to construct and operate a transmission project known as the Empire State Line Project. The project by NextEra Energy Transmission New York, Inc. includes a 20-mile 345 kV transmission line located in Niagara and Erie counties. Construction of the project is slated to start soon.

More information on these Department of Public Service projects can be found at www.dps.ny.gov, by searching case numbers: 19-T-0549; 19-E-0739; 18-T-0499 and 20-E-0361

