The Best Nootropic Extracts for 2021: Vaccinium, Polygala, Cistanche, and Bacopa
Bilberry (also known as Vaccinium uliginosum) is Linden Botanicals' top-selling brain health/nootropic extract.
Bacopa monnieri, known as the plant of universal consciousness, is used to support the treatment of cognitive deficits and improve learning.
Nootropics like Vaccinium uliginosum, Polygala tenuifolia, Cistanche tubulosa, and Bacopa monnieri may improve cognition, memory, creativity, and motivation.
Studies suggest Vaccinium uliginosum (Bilberry) may improve memory and help with age-related cognitive issues. It may reverse the cognitive decline many people experience with aging. It’s often used as support for the treatment of cognitive deficits, navigational skills, balance, and coordination. Compounds in Vaccinium seem to jumpstart the brain, helping aging neurons communicate again.
Polygala tenuifolia may be able to improve willpower, motivation, and creative thinking. It’s Chinese name, “Yuan Zhi,” means “high aspirations.” It is often used for geriatric concerns due to its ability to protect against cognitive decline. Research shows it can promote neural stem cell proliferation and differentiation, putting it in a special category of nootropics that supports new brain cell growth.
Cistanche tubulosa (Rou Cong Rong) is traditionally used to improve brain health, enhance practiced learning abilities, and increase stamina and longevity. It may also help sharpen the memory, help maintain healthy metabolic function, and increase energy. Research shows it may enhance mitochondrial functional and antioxidant capacity, which may improve endurance and reduce fatigue.
Bacopa monnieri (Brahmi) is known as the plant of universal consciousness. It is used to support the treatment of cognitive deficits, improve learning, and sharpen memory. It is also used to support clarity in thinking, learning, and concentration in otherwise healthy adults. Some research suggests it may protect brain cells from chemicals involved in Alzheimer’s disease.
“Our most popular nootropics—Vaccinium, Polygala, Cistanche, and Bacopa—may optimize brain health,” says Linden Botanicals owner Michael Van der Linden. “These nootropic extracts are all-natural ways to help people live their lives with greater focus and intention.”
“Nootropic” is a word formed from the Greek words nous (mind) and trepein (bend). The term was coined by psychologist and chemist Dr. Corneliu E. Giurgea, who stated that a true nootropic meets five criteria: (1) enhances memory and learning ability; (2) helps the brain resist learned behaviors and disruptive memories; (3) protects the brain from harmful physical or chemical injury or damage; (4) enhances the efficiency of brain functions; and (5) lacks any sedative, stimulant, or toxic side effects.
“The best nootropics in 2021 may provide invaluable support,” Van der Linden says. “Vaccinium, Polygala, Cistanche, and Bacopa may help to improve focus, memory, and learning, which is why we sell them in our online store.”
The Linden Botanicals FAQ page provides science-based research and information about how Vaccinium, Polygala, Cistanche, and Bacopa extracts have the potential to help optimize brain health.
