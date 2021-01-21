Milesbrand Taps New Home Sales and Marketing Veteran Kelly Fink as General Manager
Fink brings 24 years of industry leadership in residential real estate sales and marketing.
Kelly’s experience leading teams to create compelling brand messaging and marketing campaigns for home builders and developers makes her the perfect fit for Milesbrand.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Milesbrand, a Denver-based award-winning branding and marketing agency, announces the addition of new home sales and marketing veteran Kelly Fink to its team of creative thought leaders. Fink will direct the firm’s activities and strategic growth as General Manager.
— David Miles, Founder, Milesbrand
“Kelly’s experience leading teams to create compelling brand messaging and marketing campaigns that have sold literally thousands of homes for home builders and developers makes her the perfect fit for Milesbrand,” said Founder Dave Miles. “Under her leadership, we look forward to continuing and even strengthening our role as the creative thought leader for residential real estate sales and marketing.”
As General Manager of Milesbrand, Fink develops and implements effective growth strategies as she directs the firm’s business activities. She also manages the daily business operations, including team development, customer support, and revenue funnels, alongside the Milesbrand executive leadership team.
An award-winning, 24-year veteran of the real estate sales and marketing industry, Fink most recently served as Vice President of Sales and Marketing and as Vice President of Marketing and Online Sales for The Providence Group of Georgia. During her 10 years with the home builder, she led her team to develop and implement brand strategy and expand the company’s marketing, including enhancing its digital marketing footprint via social media, google ads, geofencing and more. She spearheaded the successful build and launch of multiple websites for the builder and managed the creation and implementation of the online sales program, which produced a majority of company sales since 2015. Before joining Providence Group of Georgia, Fink served as Regional Marketing and Online Sales Director and Qualifying Broker for Bowen Family Homes and Bowen Family Realty in Duluth, Ga.
Among numerous state and national awards received during her career, Fink is the five-time winner of Marketing Director of the Year from the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association (GAHBA) and two-time Gold Award Winner for Marketing Director of the Year through the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/National Sales and Marketing Council (NSMC) Nationals Awards program. Her work has earned her respective organizations more than 100 GAHBA OBIE Awards for new home sales and marketing with her successes featured in various industry and business publications.
As an industry sales and marketing expert and influencer, Fink has been a regular presenter at the International Builders Show since 2009. She’s covered topics highlighting her specialties, including website design; digital marketing; online sales and lead generation; videos and vlogging; Realtor outreach; and sales center experience. She has served in numerous industry leadership positions, including as a member of the NAHB/NSMC Board of Directors.
Fink holds the NAHB’s MIRM and CAPS designations plus a Georgia Real Estate Broker’s license. She earned an MS in Community Counseling from Georgia State University and a BS in Psychology from North Georgia College. She currently resides in the Atlanta area with her husband of 20 years and their two children. In her downtime, she enjoys watching her children play travel sports, traveling, and college football.
ABOUT MILESBRAND
Milesbrand provides branding and marketing services for homebuilders and real estate developers. Founded by Dave Miles in 1986, Milesbrand creates value for clients by identifying and communicating their Brand DNA, the most compelling element of their enterprise. As the most-awarded team of design and digital marketing professionals in the new home industry, the Denver-based firm leads creative thought leadership in the industry. For more information call 720-543-0617 or visit www.milesbrand.com.
