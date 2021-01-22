Tim Nicholls Promoted to Partner at Clearsulting
Clearsulting Head of Innovation Joins Partnership
The opportunities to get out of my comfort zone and challenge myself at Clearsulting in ways not available at a large firm have been exhilarating.”CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tim Nicholls has been promoted to Partner at Clearsulting. A 2008 graduate of Cardiff University in Wales, Nicholls began his management consulting career in KPMG’s Audit practice. After nearly four years at KPMG, Nicholls joined Trintech as a Manager in their Professional Services practice. Returning to KPMG after a year at Trintech, Nicholls worked across the Big Four firm’s Financial Transformation and Financial Management service offerings, before being promoted to Director in KPMG's Cloud Enabled Record to Report (R2R) Technology practice. He left KPMG in 2020, after five years, to join Clearsulting as its Head of Innovation.
— Tim Nicholls, Partner
Over the last year at Clearsulting, Nicholls has built out the firm’s Innovation Center, bringing together a dedicated team of specialists with deep skillsets for innovating digital technology solutions. Nicholls has already made his mark on the firm by executing a clear vision for the Innovation Center to efficiently deliver transformational projects for large companies alongside the firm’s Management Consulting team.
Nicholls says that he is honored and excited to join the Partnership. He explains, “The opportunities to get out of my comfort zone and challenge myself at Clearsulting in ways not available at a large firm have been exhilarating.”
About Clearsulting: Clearsulting is a management consulting firm specializing in Finance Transformation, Record-to-Report, Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Treasury Management, Risk Advisory, and Technology Services. Every day, we help our clients implement practical solutions to their most complex business problems, from strategy through execution. Our cutting-edge culture and streamlined business model allow us to deliver world-class talent at an unbeatable value. Our clients like working with us because we are different. We combine the industry-proven methodologies used by large firms with the speed and innovation only a startup can provide. The result: a uniquely valuable experience for our clients, colleagues, and communities.
