Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 218 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,017 in the last 365 days.

Tim Nicholls Promoted to Partner at Clearsulting

Clearsulting Head of Innovation Joins Partnership

The opportunities to get out of my comfort zone and challenge myself at Clearsulting in ways not available at a large firm have been exhilarating.”
— Tim Nicholls, Partner
CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tim Nicholls has been promoted to Partner at Clearsulting. A 2008 graduate of Cardiff University in Wales, Nicholls began his management consulting career in KPMG’s Audit practice. After nearly four years at KPMG, Nicholls joined Trintech as a Manager in their Professional Services practice. Returning to KPMG after a year at Trintech, Nicholls worked across the Big Four firm’s Financial Transformation and Financial Management service offerings, before being promoted to Director in KPMG's Cloud Enabled Record to Report (R2R) Technology practice. He left KPMG in 2020, after five years, to join Clearsulting as its Head of Innovation.

Over the last year at Clearsulting, Nicholls has built out the firm’s Innovation Center, bringing together a dedicated team of specialists with deep skillsets for innovating digital technology solutions. Nicholls has already made his mark on the firm by executing a clear vision for the Innovation Center to efficiently deliver transformational projects for large companies alongside the firm’s Management Consulting team.

Nicholls says that he is honored and excited to join the Partnership. He explains, “The opportunities to get out of my comfort zone and challenge myself at Clearsulting in ways not available at a large firm have been exhilarating.”

###

About Clearsulting: Clearsulting is a management consulting firm specializing in Finance Transformation, Record-to-Report, Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Treasury Management, Risk Advisory, and Technology Services. Every day, we help our clients implement practical solutions to their most complex business problems, from strategy through execution. Our cutting-edge culture and streamlined business model allow us to deliver world-class talent at an unbeatable value. Our clients like working with us because we are different. We combine the industry-proven methodologies used by large firms with the speed and innovation only a startup can provide. The result: a uniquely valuable experience for our clients, colleagues, and communities.

Communications Team
Clearsulting
communications@clearsulting.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Tim Nicholls Promoted to Partner at Clearsulting

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.