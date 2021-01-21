Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Matthew Albanese Joins Virtas Partners as Director

Firm continues to grow and thrive despite COVID pandemic

We are so excited to continue to add talented people to our team and expand our capabilities to serve our clients in this new year and beyond”
— Neal McNamara, co-founder, Virtas Partners
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matthew Albanese has joined Virtas Partners as a director. Virtas Partners is a boutique consulting firm helping clients successfully navigate key transitions, including acquisitions, divestitures, carve-outs, accounting investigations and restatements, restructurings, and capital placements.

Albanese will focus on serving clients within the firm’s Finance & Accounting Optimization and Exits & Acquisitions practice groups. Engagements Albanese will lead or support include Quality of Earnings assessments, pre- and post-acquisition integration, standing up finance organizations and providing development and support of FP&A organizations.

“Matt is a great addition to our firm coming to us with a unique combination of accounting, operational finance and M&A experience in both private equity and corporate environments,” said Virtas Partners co-founder and Managing Partner Neal McNamara.

Immediately before joining Virtas Partners, Albanese was the CFO of an engineering and contracting firm. Prior to that, he worked in operational finance roles at private equity portfolio companies. In one of those roles, Matt was a client of Virtas Partners.

“Matt is a great cultural fit for our firm as a results-driven individual who is deeply committed to serving our clients and brings a great perspective having been one of our clients,” said Tim Czmiel, co-founder and Managing Partner.

“We are so excited to continue to add talented people to our team and expand our capabilities to serve our clients in this new year and beyond,” McNamara said.

Virtas Partners: Trusted. Proven. Our team aligned for your success. www.virtaspartners.com

Jon Harmon
Virtas
+1 6308156586
