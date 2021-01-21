Sowmya Tejha Kandregula joins as Chairman – Advisory Board to IJMRA
Sowmya Tejha Kandregula joins as Chairman – Advisory Board to International Journals of the Multidisciplinary Research Academy - IJMRAINDIA, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Journals of the Multidisciplinary Research Academy – IJMRA, the world’s most prominent open access publication, today announced that Mr. Sowmya Tejha Kandregula, a seasoned Data Governance and Data Privacy leader, has been promoted to Chairman – Advisory Board. His appointment is effective from January 15th, 2021. He has been a long serving Chief Advisors on the advisory board.
As the Chairman – Advisory Board, Mr. Kandregula will provide overall direction and guidance to the advisory board specifically with regard to advocating journals at global conferences, endorsing paper acceptance/rejection approvals, advancing quality control procedures, recommending elevated-quality papers, standardizing manuscript guidelines, with a vision to establish a high-quality intellectual platform for researchers across the globe, eventually ensuring maximum transparency in its journal review system.
This rank is bestowed to individuals respected to be world’s most prominent professionals with extraordinary contributions throughout the field of information technology and engineering. Mr. Kandregula’s achievements as a data management and data privacy evangelist, his role as an advisory board member at the prestigious Association for Data and Cyber Governance (ADCG) and impeccable track record commemorate him with this accolade.
“I am honored on my appointment as the Chairman of the Advisory Board and look forward to adding value to the association’s knowledge matrix.” says Mr. Kandregula expressing happiness over his appointment. He further added – “it would be my vision to enhance IJRMA’s image as a globally recognized institute wherein the finest talents come together to share their knowledge”.
IJMRA is built on the very strong scientific foundation and is one of the leading open access journals in the world. The primary goal of this professional organization is to bring the whole new paradigm shift, throughout the field of scholarly collaboration and digital scientific publishing. IJMRA is listed in Ulrich’s periodical directory – USA, Open J-Gate, Cabell’s directories of publishing opportunities – USA, New Jour, EBSCO publishing, Cornell university library, DOAJ directory of Open Access Journal, CEPIC and Scirus. The IJMRA Academy boasts of hosting six major international journals under its wings, namely:
• International Journal of Management, IT & Engineering – ISSN: 2249-0558.
• International Journal of Marketing and Technology – ISSN: 2249-1058.
• International Journal of Physical and Social Sciences – ISSN: 2249-5894.
• International Journal of Research in Social Sciences – ISSN: 2249-2496.
• International Journal of Engineering Science and Mathematics – ISSN: 2320-0294.
• International Journal of Engineering and Scientific Research – ISSN: 2347-6532.
About Sowmya Tejha Kandregula
Sowmya Tejha Kandregula is a seasoned Data Management professional with over 14 years of experience in Data Governance, Data Privacy, Data Security (and) Regulatory Compliance. Sowmya advocates about growing set of data demands including a changing landscape of privacy laws, increased movement of data onto the cloud, and a greater dependency on quality governed data for machine learning and AI solutions.
Sowmya has mentored more than 2,000 enthusiasts (on a pro bono basis) across the globe within the Information Technology space transforming them into future thought leaders. He strongly believes in an innovative approach to ‘thinking & learning via questioning’. As an author, Sowmya has published many scholarly articles with emphasis on data governance, metadata management, data security and data privacy on leading technological and business publications across the world. He provides academic and professional guidance to various educational institutions in USA, India and Canada.
Employed as a senior manager at a leading consulting firm in the Washington DC metro area, Sowmya also serves as an advisory board member at the prestigious Association of Data and Cyber Governance (ADCG) based out of Arlington, Virginia (USA) where he promulgates the importance of data governance and data privacy for various fortune 500 clients. He was recently awarded as the Information Technology Professional of the Year (2020) - Gold Winner within the Training and Development category by the Globee International Awards.
