Metro Infusion Center's new office in Wichita, Kansas, delivers personalized infusion therapy treatment

BURR RIDGE, IL, US, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metro Infusion Center — a tenured nationwide provider of infusion therapy for chronic conditions — has opened a new treatment center in Wichita, Kansas. The new office is located at 3876 N Woodlawn Blvd, #400, and is one of several new Midwest offices recently opened by Metro Infusion Center. Metro Infusion Center delivers personalized infusion treatment for patients with psoriasis, Crohn's disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and other complex chronic conditions.

Metro Infusion Center prides itself on having staff members who are kind, understanding, and compassionate about making patients feel comfortable and at home during their appointments. Patients from various Metro Infusion Center offices have praised their nurses, saying the care they provide is unmatched.

"I always look forward to the great service," said Tammy Wilson, a Metro Infusion Center patient. "I can't ask for more caring and attentive nurses. They truly listen to your needs and make sure you're comfortable." Tammy is one of many patients who has been receiving ongoing infusion treatment from Metro Infusion Center for several years.

Metro Infusion Center gives patients the flexibility to receive biologic infusion therapies in a highly personalized, non-hospital setting. All Metro Infusion Center offices are easily accessible and offer convenient parking, and they are located all around the United States to give patients with chronic conditions an additional treatment option outside of hospitals. Staff members even go above and beyond to help patients find pharmaceutical rebates that can reduce the cost of their infusion therapies.

The infusion practitioners at Metro Infusion Center are highly knowledgeable about the treatments they administer and thoroughly understand the dosing, reporting, and follow-up care associated with infusion therapy. Patients of Metro Infusion Center can feel entirely at ease with all staff members and ask questions to help them comprehend and learn more about their treatments.

With over 100 infusion centers located around the United States, Metro Infusion Center is devoted to providing the most extensive array of infusion and injection therapies for complex chronic conditions. Metro Infusion Center continues to expand its operations to offer more options for patients nationwide.

About Metro Infusion Center

Metro Infusion Center is one of the nation’s most tenured and experienced infusion providers with more than two decades’ expertise. Every practitioner maintains an expert knowledge of all infusions we deliver, understanding every aspect of dosing, administration, reporting, and follow-up care.

Our compassionate physicians and nurses go above and beyond to ensure you get the highest quality infusion therapy care. From the moment you schedule an initial visit, our team approaches your situation with knowledge, kindness, and compassion, listening to you closely and creating a comprehensive care plan.

Metro Infusion Center has provided thousands of infusions, and this number continues to grow as physicians are finding our facilities to be more convenient and economical for patients.

Weekend and evening hours available upon request.

Learn more about the services and infusion therapies offered at Metro Infusion Center by visiting https://metroinfusioncenter.com.

Metro Infusion Center