Tremend continues its international expansion strategy and opens an office in Luxembourg

Stefan Morcov

Tremend opens an office in Luxembourg, strengthening its position in the Benelux area.

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tremend, one of the fastest-growing tech companies in the region in Deloitte and Financial Times 1000 Europe rankings, opens an office in Luxembourg, strengthening its position in the Benelux area. Thus, the company reaffirms its position as a top European technology provider and its strategic commitment to this market.

The new office will be coordinated by Ștefan Morcov, who will take the role of Managing Director of Tremend Benelux. He joined Tremend in 2018, as a Senior Partner and has been involved in setting up new business units, such as eLearning and international public sector institutions. Ștefan Morcov brings 20 years of experience in software engineering, management, and business development, including with the European Commission, to the role.

“The new office will allow us to be closer to our customers, and meet their specific needs with a personalized approach and advanced technical expertise. Tremend Benelux will focus on European Union projects, but also on solutions for the private sector, from various industries such as eCommerce, retail, and telecom. Our Luxembourg office will be included in our R&D strategy, supporting the development of new products and know-how. We are a pure-breed engineering organization and we are committed to maintaining excellence and innovation in all the markets we operate in”, says Ștefan Morcov, Managing Director, Tremend Benelux.

Through its crossroads position, the Luxembourg office will also reach customers from neighboring countries such as Belgium, France, Germany, and the Netherlands, thus expanding Tremend’s business in Western Europe with digital transformation and innovation projects.

The new branch will continue to focus on growing the portfolio of projects with the European Commission and other international institutions. In 2020, 13.5% of the company's turnover came from projects for the European Commission. Tremend also estimates 7 million EURO revenues from this vertical in 2021.

For the upcoming period, Tremend will concentrate on consolidating its new branch in terms of delivery management, software engineering and business development.

Tremend was founded by Ioan Cocan and Marius Hanganu in 2005, following their own practical experience in Silicon Valley. The company sustained a solid growth rate, reporting 20 million EURO revenues for 2020. It currently operates offices based in Belgium, Luxembourg, UK and the USA and two development centers in Romania.

"Tremend's international expansion came naturally with the talent, passion, and expertise of our team. We will continue to implement our long term strategic development plan for expanding on new verticals, in new territories, by addressing new areas and additional products. Our recent advancements include partnerships with major technology suppliers, such as Salesforce, Microsoft, and Amazon, the development of new products such as TORP, our leading solution for finance, healthcare, utilities, and telecom. We are investing in our team's professional development of our team, as well as in key emerging technologies research, such as IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and biometrics”, mentions Marius Hanganu, Managing Partner, Tremend.

About Tremend

Tremend has 15 years of experience in offering complex software engineering and consultancy services, implementing over 700 large projects for top companies in industries such as finance, telecom, banking, automotive, and medical services. The company uses the most advanced technologies of the moment, from AI and Machine Learning to IoT and Microservices. In 2020, Tremend was included in Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA, was recently awarded the Impact Star recognition by Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Central Europe 2020 for its innovation commitment and positive impact on society, and has entered for the fourth time consecutively in FT1000 - Europe’s Fastest-Growing Companies. Over the years, Tremend was included two times, successively, in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Central Europe, the ranking of the most dynamic technology-oriented companies in the region, and two times in INC 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in Europe. Tremend has offices in Romania, in Bucharest & Brasov, in Atlanta, USA, in Brussels, Belgium, in London, UK and Luxembourg.

More info on www.tremend.com.