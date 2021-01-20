Behavioral Threat Assessment Presentation for Maine Schools

The Maine School Safety Center and Dr. Karen Barnes (MSSC Threat Assessment Officer) are pleased to invite you to a presentation that will provide you with a brief overview of School Behavioral Threat Assessment as well as inform you of current efforts underway in our state to identify at-risk students and mitigate violence by providing timely and effective interventions. Additionally, we will provide you with details pertaining to free training opportunities to develop multidisciplinary threat assessment teams in your schools. We hope you will join us as we share our work with you thus far and our vision for the future to ensure safety in all Maine schools.

The training will be conversational with ample opportunity for questions. This training will be followed with a second training, at a later date, hosted by REMS addressing Behavioral Threat Assessment from a National perspective.

The target audience for this training are school administrators, school staff, mental health professional, law enforcement and other school safety stakeholders.

When: Jan 29, 2021 09:00 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Register in advance for this meeting: https://mainestate.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEud-qgqjMqHtPKjVEuelS4ae57ANl5sxU_

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

For further information or questions please contact Maine DOE Coordinator of School Safety and Security Rob Susi at robert.w.susi@maine.gov.