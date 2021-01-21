Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Williston Barracks - Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A100207

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicole Twamley                            

STATION: VSP Williston                    

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 01/20/2021  @1723 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 2A, St. George

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct, Simple Assault, Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Christopher Hansen                                              

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/20/2021 at approximately 1723 hours, the Vermont State Police Williston

Barracks received a report of an assaultive male at a storage rental facility on

VT Route 2A in St. George. Troopers responded with assistance from the Williston

Police Department and met with all parties involved. The male was identified as

Christopher Hansen. After further investigation, Hansen was cited to appear in

Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division to answer to the charges of Simple

Assault, Disorderly Conduct, and Unlawful Mischief.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/13/2021  @0815 Hours           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division - Burlington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

