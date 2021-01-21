Williston Barracks - Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A100207
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicole Twamley
STATION: VSP Williston
CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111
DATE/TIME: 01/20/2021 @1723 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 2A, St. George
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct, Simple Assault, Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Christopher Hansen
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/20/2021 at approximately 1723 hours, the Vermont State Police Williston
Barracks received a report of an assaultive male at a storage rental facility on
VT Route 2A in St. George. Troopers responded with assistance from the Williston
Police Department and met with all parties involved. The male was identified as
Christopher Hansen. After further investigation, Hansen was cited to appear in
Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division to answer to the charges of Simple
Assault, Disorderly Conduct, and Unlawful Mischief.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/13/2021 @0815 Hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division - Burlington
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.