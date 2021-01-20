COVID, derecho help boost consumer complaints 24.4%  

Reports top 4,000; autos remain top category

DES MOINES — Scammers took advantage of a confusing and chaotic 2020, as complaints to the Iowa Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division soared amid the pandemic.

Overall complaints totaled 4,011, a 24.4% increase over the 3,225 reports in 2019.

Complaints related to COVID-19 and the derecho that hit Iowa on Aug. 10 played a big role in the increase. The division received more than 600 complaints about price gouging of health care products such as toilet paper, disinfectant, and masks; personal goods, including food; and disaster repair services, such as tree-trimming and electrical services. Complaints over travel, such as canceled trips and accommodations, also soared.

The disasters didn’t consume all of the office’s attention, however. Even though sectors of the economy closed for portions of 2020, typical consumer complaints remained high. For the third year in a row, auto-related problems topped all categories of complaints reported to the office. “Consumers still came to us with concerns about imposter scams, robocalls, car repairs, housing problems, and other run-of-the-mill complaints,” Attorney General Tom Miller said. “Bad actors hope they can hide while our attention is focused on other areas. They're wrong.”

Miller noted that the attorneys, investigators, and other staffers of the Consumer Protection Division responded quickly to the influx of complaints — all while primarily working remotely. The division streamlined its processes and shifted resources to react quickly, and sought to prevent complaints by warning Iowans about the potential for storm chasers and COVID scammers. Investigators reached out to online retailers and individual sellers to stop predatory pricing, and staffers created a new price-gouging complaint form to help investigators get all the unique information relevant to those types of complaints.

Overall, the number of complaints are down from a decade ago, as the division has improved efforts to assist consumers before they file a formal written complaint. The complaint numbers do not include the more than 20,000 calls and nearly 16,000 e-mails to the Consumer Protection Division’s operators.

“We have a strong intake team, and if we cannot help consumers through the Consumer Fraud Act or other laws, we’ll guide them to other resources or educate them on how to avoid further problems,” Miller said.

“I'm proud of our great Consumer Protection Division, and their tireless efforts to help Iowans,” Miller said. “We use the law to help make consumers’ lives better.”

MOST COMMON CONSUMER PROTECTION DIVISION COMPLAINTS IN 2020

Here are the top 15 categories, with the most common subcategories under each:

Category Total complaints Top subcategories Subcategory complaints Auto 514 Auto repairs 136 Warranty plans & services 86 Financing 67 Health care 436 Other products & supplies 307 Other medical treatments 48 Home improvement 347 Disaster repair 122 Other services 90 Roofing/windows/siding 88 Imposter 340 Business 144 Government 62 Personal services 324 Travel/vacation 239 Personal goods 258 Food 179 Clothing & accessories 43 Home goods & services 226 Appliances 75 Miscellaneous 226 Media 170 Satellite TV 43 Bundled media services 38 Housing & Realty 154 Rental housing 50 Real estate sales 35 Internet 130 Access services 63 Tech support scams 27 Telecom 114 Various mobile phone issues 82 Business-to-business 109 Supplies & Service 90 Lending (non-mortgage) 108 Credit cards 30 Debt 103 Collections 89

To file a complaint

Consumers with questions or complaints can contact the Consumer Protection Division through the Attorney General’s website, by email or by phone:

Website: www.IowaAttorneyGeneral.gov

Email: consumer@ag.iowa.gov

Phone: 515-281-5926 (outside the Des Moines area, call toll-free: 888-777-4590)