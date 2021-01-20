LA DA defends directives, says laws need to change

(Subscription required) California prosecutors are not required to seek increased prison sentences for accused felons who have violent or serious prior convictions under the state’s three strikes law or other statues that allow longer sentences, argued Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón in response to a lawsuit by many of his deputies that asserts his policy prohibiting the filing of enhancement charges is illegal.
