LA NPDT’s Article on Importance of Prototyping Makes Top 5 Houston Innovation Guest Columns Of 2020

A piece on why prototyping is important for startups by LA New Product Development Team (LA NPDT), hit the top five most read guest columns of 2020.

SHREVEPORT, LOUISIANA, USA, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A piece on why prototyping is important for startups by Onega Ulanova, a co-founder of LA New Product Development Team (LA NPDT), hit the top five most read InnovationMap guest columns of 2020. InnovationMap is a Houston’s news resource covering innovation-related topics in such areas as startups, energy, health, and more. At the end of 2020, they published a list of their guest column articles that got most reader traffic that year.

The article written by Mrs. Ulanova has definitely addressed an important matter for startups in the field of product development. She discusses the importance of rapid prototyping and shows how building prototypes can save resources and ensure the product’s market success. Onega explains that “Rapid prototyping is often used for your initial prototype, allowing you to inexpensively build and test the parts of the design that are most likely to be flawed, solving issues on the front end, before you make the full product.” She continues saying that “This necessary step is needed to progress with you product development and take you further toward the commercialization and marketing of your product.” The article then dives into the specific benefits prototyping brings into the development of a market-ready product.

Mrs. Ulanova draws her expertise from many years of hands-on experience of working in new product design, development, and marketing at LA NPDT. The company is a cross-functional team of industrial designers, engineers, hardware and software developers, as well as marketing experts. They not only provide turnkey new product development services to their clients, but also create innovative solutions through their own UP product line.

