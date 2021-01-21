Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo Takes Heart in Helping Those in Need

Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo Takes Heart in Helping Those in Need
Green Globe recertified Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo at the end of last year.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overlooking the Mediterranean, the Hôtel Hermitage epitomizes a certain carefree elegance at the highest level. This historic luxury hotel built in the early 1900s and centrally located in Monte-Carlo offers an intimate and relaxed ambiance. Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo is one of the four hotels of Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer Group.
Green Globe recertified Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo for the second year in October last year.
Mr Starck, Managing Director of the Hôtel Hermitage Monte Carlo said, "The teams of the Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo have been committed to a sustainable development approach for a number of years and were rewarded with Green Globe Certification in 2019. The integration of eco-friendly gestures in our work processes, the preservation, maintenance and enhancement of our heritage and the initiatives of the teams such as the further development of our garden and several other actions benefiting various associations are now part of the DNA of the hotel for our teams and our clients. We are very proud to have obtained Green Globe certification again this year.”
Caring for the Monesque community is at the heart of various social initiatives carried out each year.
Mass Charity Dinner with the MIR Association
During the Festive Season on the 7th of December 2020, Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo staff and the hotel’s Green Team worked in collaboration with the MIR Association (MIR means “Peace” in Serbo-Croatian) once again to organize free dinners for 250 people in need. The association works in the local area to help underprivileged people through running multiple initiatives including SAMU Soup in Nice and providing medical aid. SAMU is the ambulance service in France. Samu stands for “Service d’aide médicale d’urgente” or Emergency Helping medical services.
Over three days, volunteers at Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo prepared a tasty and nutritious menu in the Vistamar restaurant kitchen consisting of sandwiches, warm dishes (rice and vegetables with Marengo lamb), fruit salad, bottles of soda and bread. Finally, at 7 PM all volunteers gathered to distribute the meals on the streets of Nice. The hotel hopes to run similar charitable events in future when approval is given by authorities to safely do so.
Toy drive
Each year Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo actively participates in a large toy drive organised by the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer Group. The collected toys are distributed to local associations such as Restos du Coeur. Last year, the toy drive was carried out for Soleil Royal, an association created in order to help people after the devastating disaster of the Storm Alex in October 2020. The storm brought severe winds and torrential rain to a number of villages north of Nice causing widespread damage from resulting floods and landslides.
No Finish Line 2020
Even though 2020 was a difficult year, Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo employees joined forces on behalf of its community to participate in the No Finish Line charity race/walk that is held to support underprivileged and sick children each year. All Monaco residents are invited to either walk or run the 1400 metre circuit which is open 24 hours for eight days.
From November 14th to 22nd last year, 22 team members from the hotel took part in the week long race where they were sponsored 1, 50€ for each 1km covered. A grand total of 1 102 euros was collected. The 735 kilometres completed represents 12% of total kilometres travelled by Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer employees.
