2021 Utah Legislature In Session

January 19, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Attorney Generals Office welcomes the 2021 Utah Legislature to the State Capitol, and looks forward to working with lawmakers and the Governor during this important time.

There is a lot of hard work to be done, much of it in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic, related policy and budgetary decisions, as well as changes within our community. Our office is committed to working with everyone to make this a productive time.

Although many meetings will be held at the Capitol, many people will be participating virtually. This has never been the case in the past to this extent. The Attorney Generals office will be employing only essential personal in the office during the pandemic, and staff interns will rotate in in order to maintain proper social distancing and health protocols.

Thank you to all the staff who work so hard during the Legislature’s 45 day session!

###

