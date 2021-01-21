Tustin Car Accident Attorney Secures Settlement With Dash Cam
Dash cam footage of a car accident was instrumental in winning a settlement from an insurance company.
I’m extremely happy with the outcome of this case, as is my client. Dash cam footage is a lawyer’s dream.”TUSTIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kyle Scott, a personal injury attorney in Tustin, CA recently announced a settlement in a car accident case based on his client’s dash cam footage of the collision. Recording devices in automobiles can provide valuable resources following an accident.
The accident in question occurred in December of 2019 on E. Highland Ave. in San Bernardino, California when Scott’s client drove through an intersection and was hit by a left-turning driver, resulting in damage to the client’s vehicle and bodily injuries. The client’s car had been installed with a dash cam recording device. Plainly visible in the footage was the green traffic signal showing that that client had the right of way when the collision occurred. The dash cam confirmed that the other driver failed to yield, and turned left, striking Scott’s client’s vehicle. Also, the dash cam provided visual evidence of the force of the impact that jolted the client back and forth inside his vehicle, and resulted in multiple parts of his body striking the interior of his vehicle.
Accidents such as this fall under California Vehicle Code, specifically Section 21801(a). Under the Code a left-turning vehicle must yield the right of way to vehicles traveling in the opposite direction.
Despite this strong visual evidence, the at-fault driver’s insurance company was reluctant to settle the claim. Only after Scott filed a lawsuit on behalf of the client did the insurance company’s defense lawyer agree that the video footage would be extremely persuasive to a potential jury. The insurance company settled the case for maximum limit of the defendant driver’s insurance policy: $100,000.00.
Scott remarked about the settlement, “I’m extremely happy with the outcome of this case, as is my client. Dash cam footage is a lawyer’s dream. Even so, my client still needed a car accident attorney to file a case to ultimately see a successful outcome.” Scott also advised drivers to consider purchasing dash cams for their vehicles. “These cameras don’t cost that much but if you’re involved in an automobile accident, having that indisputable visual evidence is a Godsend. My client was fortunate to have one. I think everyone should consider getting one.”
Kyle Scott has been a personal injury lawyer in Orange County, California for over 27 years (and practiced for over 29 years) and has represented clients in various areas including car accidents, slip and fall injuries, dog bites, medical malpractice and sexual molestation. The firm’s website is https://kjslaw.com.
