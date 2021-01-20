$1 Million Mega Millions® Ticket Purchased in Mississippi

JACKSON, MISS. – A Copiah County player who purchased a Mega Millions ticket in Mississippi has won $1 million!

A ticket sold at RBs One Stop on Highway 28 in Hazlehurst for last night’s Mega Millions drawing matched all five white ball winning numbers worth $1 million. The player did not choose the Megaplier option and chose to remain anonymous.

The winning Mega Millions numbers from last night’s drawing are: 10-19-26-28-50 with a Mega Ball of 16 and a Megaplier of 2x.

“Last night’s $1 million Mega Millions winner is the second millionaire to win playing Mega Millions in Mississippi,” said Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) President Tom Shaheen. “A Gautier woman won $2 million for the June 9, 2020, Mega Millions drawing. This is really exciting for Mississippi. Even if you did not hit the big jackpot, it is very important to check your numbers!”

The Mega Millions jackpot continues its roll and is currently at an estimated $970 million for Friday, January 22, 2021. The new cash value is now estimated at $716.3 million. The Powerball® jackpot for the drawing tonight, January 20, is $730 million with a cash value at an estimated $546 million.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) was created in 2018 by the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law, Senate Bill 2001. The MLC is a legislatively created corporation. In accordance with the law, the corporation shall not disclose the identity of the person holding a winning lottery ticket without that person’s permission. Visit us online at www.mslotteryhome.com.

