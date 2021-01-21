New Research Shows Private Jet Travel To Continue Strong Rebound; Retain New Customers Post-COVID-19
Security concerns may lead private aviation users to switch more flights away from the airlines; Over 95% of new flyers saying they will continue post-pandemicMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Key highlights of the Private Jet Card Comparisons' Subscriber Flash Survey:
– 96% of new private jet travelers plan to continue after the pandemic
– 30% of respondents say domestic terror threats and unrest may increase their percentage of private flights away from the airlines
– 68% expect to travel internationally despite new COVID-19 requirements that include private jet travelers
– Subscribers spent an average of $211,607 on jet card purchases over the past 18 months
Private aviation will continue to be a top performer in the travel and tourism segment in the near term and is well-positioned to keep its momentum in a post-COVID-19 world, according to new research.
A flash survey of subscribers to private aviation solutions buyer's guide Private Jet Card Comparisons found nearly 30% may switch some airline flights to private aircraft amidst concerns about domestic terror threats and unrest in the wake of the riots at the Capitol.
The research also found despite the upcoming COVID-19 testing requirements for anyone entering the U.S., more than two-thirds expect to travel internationally.
What’s more, 96% of respondents who started or restarted flying privately due to the coronavirus say they plan to continue after the pandemic ends.
Respondents to the survey, conducted via email from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, were evenly split between subscribers who had been using private aviation before the pandemic and those who had started or restarted, seeking to minimize COVID-19 exposure. Previous research shows fewer than 20 touch points when using a private jet compared to over 700 with the airlines.
Over four in 10 respondents (41%) who are newbies said they would continue to fly privately "regularly" after the pandemic is over. A further 55% said they would use private aviation “once in a while after the pandemic is over.” Only 4% expect to stop private flights.
"The results show private aviation should expect a significant net gain in customers and flying post-pandemic," said Doug Gollan, Founder, and Editor-in-Chief of Private Jet Card Comparisons. "New private aviation users were very clear that once they started flying privately, they came to understand the broad benefits. Sadly, domestic unrest is now becoming a consideration as well."
FOR NEW PRIVATE FLYERS – POST-COVID-19 PRIVATE JET TRAVEL OUTLOOK:
- 41% plan to continue flying privately regularly after the pandemic is over
- 55% plan to fly privately once in a while after the pandemic is over
- 4% plan to stop flying privately once the pandemic is over
“I’m really not sure why I didn’t do this sooner,” said one new private traveler. Another added, “You can buy the cheapest car, or you can pay more for a nicer car, with a better ride, safer and more comfortable. Private jets are just a better way to travel if you can afford it, and if you can afford it, it makes a lot of sense in so many ways.”
A McKinsey analysis last year estimated there were only around 100,000 regular private aviation users in the U.S., although 1.5 million affluent households have the means. Private air charters are back to 90% of pre-COVID levels, largely driven by new users.
Of subscribers who were flying privately prior to the pandemic, 38% said they would likely increase the percentage of their flights using private aviation after the pandemic is over, with 55% saying usage will be similar to before COVID-19.
FOR EXISTING PRIVATE FLYERS – POST-COVID-19 PRIVATE JET TRAVEL OUTLOOK:
- 55% plan to continue flying privately regularly after the pandemic is over
- 38% plan to increase the percentage of their flights using private aviation after the pandemic is over
- 7% plan to decrease the percentage of their flights using private aviation after the pandemic is over
Several respondents were skeptical of cleaning and social distancing procedures by the airlines. Others added that decreased airline schedules mean much longer travel times and more problematic connections.
The riot at the Capitol, threats to elected officials in airports, and the possibility of more domestic terrorism and unrest is also spurring more respondents to private jets. Nearly a third (32%) of new private flyers said they might end up switching some flights away from the airlines to private aviation.
FOR NEW PRIVATE FLYERS – RESPONSE TO CAPITOL RIOT/DOMESTIC THREATS:
- 68% won’t change their mix of flights using private aviation and the airlines
- 16% may switch some flights to private aviation instead of using the airlines
- 16% say if there are continued incidents, unrest, or attacks, they may switch flights from the airlines to private aviation
“The stuff at the airport was quite concerning,” said one subscriber. Another said, “We fly to several state capitals, and there are less flights, to begin with, so this just makes it an easy decision to go private…It certainly makes sense to have a plane at the airport waiting to go if something did happen.”
Those who were flying privately prior to COVID-19 were less likely (26%) to be thinking about switching flights from airlines, with a number of respondents offering comments like, “No impact. I only fly private.”
FOR EXISTING PRIVATE FLYERS – RESPONSE TO CAPITOL RIOTS/DOMESTIC THREATS:
- 74% Won’t change their mix of flights using private aviation and the airlines
- 16% may switch some flights to private aviation instead of using the airlines
- 10% say If there are continued incidents, unrest, or attacks, they may switch flights from the airlines to private aviation
Overall, 30% of respondents say they may move more of their flying to private aviation due to concerns about domestic unrest.
Just over two-thirds of respondents (68%) say they expect to travel internationally despite the new U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 testing requirements, which include private jet arrivals.
FOR IMPACT OF CDC COVID-19 TESTING REQUIREMENTS FOR PRIVATE JET TRAVELERS:
- 31% say I would travel outside the US if I have confidence I can get tested locally before returning
- 28% say the new CDC requirements make it less likely I will travel outside the US
- 25% say I plan to travel outside the US, and it doesn’t have an impact
- 16% say I would travel outside the US if the hotel/resort provides testing on-property
About a third (31%) said they would travel internationally so long as they have confidence they can get tested locally before returning. A further 28% said the new CDC requirements would make it less likely they take international trips, while 25% said the new rule, which goes into effect on Jan. 26, doesn’t have an impact. Some 16% said they would travel internationally so long as the hotel or resorts provides on-property testing.
PRIVATE JET SOLUTIONS
In terms of private aviation solutions, 83% of Private Jet Card Comparisons subscribers use jet cards, 32% charter on a trip-by-trip basis, 12% catch rides on friends’ private jets, 6% have fractional shares, 4% own their own private jets, and 1% fly on private aircraft for companies they work for, but don’t own. Numbers add up to more than 100% due to subscribers who have multiple solutions.
Only 1% say they use semi-private services where they can split costs or buy single seats. Some 3% said they haven’t flown privately yet, but are looking at options, while under 1% said they haven’t flown privately in the past 24 months and don’t expect to fly privately in the next year.
Of subscribers who bought or renewed a jet card that included a deposit within the past 18 months, the average deposit was $211,607. Additionally, 6% purchased pay-as-you-go jet cards and memberships where they paid a joining fee but didn’t have to wire any funds to keep on the account.
For jet card users, 61% said it was the first time they bought a jet card from that provider, 40% renewed with an existing provider, and 26% said they didn’t need to buy additional hours. Numbers add up to more than 100% as some users bought jet cards from multiple providers. About 1 in 5 (19%) reported switching providers.
The survey garnered 145 responses with a 4% +/- margin of error. A donation of $10 per respondent is being made to Feeding America, enough to provide 14,500 meals to those in need.
