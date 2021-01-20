Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FDLE arrests Ormond Beach fire captain for online solicitation of minor

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested William Scott Johnson, 58, of Deland, on one count of online solicitation of a minor and one count of unlawful use of two-way communications device, both third-degree felonies. Johnson is a captain with the Ormond Beach Fire Department.

The investigation found that Johnson engaged in a series of sexually explicit conversations in an online chatroom with an undercover agent posing as a 13-year-old girl. Despite being reminded multiple times throughout the conversations that the profile he was conversing with was that of a minor, Johnson continued to solicit photographs of the child wearing specific clothing, describe sexual activities he wanted to do with her and attempt to plan opportunities to meet in person.

Agents believe there may be other victims of Johnson, who had used the online profile name Nozzle3499 since at least 2003. If you have any information about any other potential victims, please call FDLE at 813-758-6249.

Johnson was arrested today and booked into the Volusia County Jail on $4,000 bond. The case will be prosecuted by Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.

Visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at: https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.

For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001

