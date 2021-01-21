BCMstrategy, Inc. Expands Public Policy Risk Measurement Toolkit
Capital Markets Gain Targeted Global Data Regarding ESG Disclosures, the LIBOR Transition, Digital Currency Policy, and Big Tech Regulation
Policy activity on these issues does not occur daily. When it does occur, PolicyScope’s patented automated process efficiently surfaces it to support decisions based on concrete, objective facts.”ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BCMstrategy, Inc., the innovation leader in public policy predictive analytics, announced today a significant expansion of its PolicyScope Platform. Daily global momentum data and multivariate historical time series data are now available to meet market demand for targeted issue tracking.
— Barbara C. Matthews
The daily, automated policy risk measurements make it possible to spot emerging inflection points globally regarding key policy issues for 2021:
• Big Tech Regulation (including 5G regulation)
• Digital Currency Policy (both CBDC and privately issued tokens
• ESG Disclosure Regulation
• Digital Tax Policy
• LIBOR/Benchmark Transition Policy
The expansion makes next-generation technology available to equity analysts, global macro strategists, and risk managers to tame information overload and spot strategic inflection points more efficiently during the upcoming sprint of policymaking regarding the key digital and green economy issues above.
“The strategic questions for 2021 are not about where policy trajectories are heading; they are about HOW policymakers will achieve their goals AND what kind of technical compromises they will make along the way, said Barbara C. Matthews, Founder and CEO of BCMstrategy, Inc. “Policy activity concerning the issues we have selected does not occur every day. But when it does occur, PolicyScope’s 9+ layers of patented analytical automation efficiently surface the moves so that users can make smarter strategic decisions based on concrete, objective facts.” Ms. Matthews added that the PolicyScope process is “grounded in political science with a focus on the drivers of public policy risk, creating objective structured data that empowers investors to identify how policy shifts will impact existing and potential portfolio positions.”
The data sets are also available exclusively through the Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point as of December 2020.
To access BCMstrategy, Inc.’s PolicyScope data on the Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point, please visit: https://eap.bloomberg.com/catalogs/bbg/products/BCMStrategiesPolicyScopeEdition1
To learn more about BCMstrategy, Inc. solutions and use cases, please visit www.policyscope.io and www.bcmstrategy2.com
About BCMstrategy, Inc.: BCMstrategy, Inc. uses patented analytical processes grounded in objective political science principles and concrete experience in policymaking globally to convert the language of public policy (unstructured data) into objective structured data. The Founder is a global thought leader that has served multiple years in senior U.S. government positions in the United States and Europe. She is also the author of the patented process. The Co-Founders bring decades of successful technology innovation experience, with multiple exits and awards from a range of companies including Sirius/XM.
About the Patented PolicyScope Platform: The PolicyScope Platform generates daily quantitative measurements and multivariate time series data that capture public policy reaction functions. Current daily coverage includes finance ministries, central banks, trade ministers, and financial regulators from most G20 countries as well as key multilateral institutions and select legislative committees. Current issue coverage includes COVID-19 economic, financial, and regulatory policy globally, digital currencies (including stablecoins and CBDCs), the LIBOR transition, ESG (particularly green) disclosures, trade, Brexit, digital services taxes, 5G, and macroprudential policy.
Barbara C. Matthews
BCMstrategy, Inc.
PolicyMeasures@bcmstrategy2.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Conquer Headline Risk