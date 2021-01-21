Trusted Arizona Cannabis Company, Giving Tree Dispensary, Expands Cultivation and Debuts New Retail Location
The only dispensary in Arizona with majority female ownership, Giving Tree is transforming the patient experience with its new, open concept retail space.
We look forward to welcoming new and long time cannabis shoppers to engage, explore, and learn about our trusted products while still providing the same elevated service and patient care.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Giving Tree Dispensary (“Giving Tree”), an Arizona-licensed, vertically integrated seed to sale cannabis company, today announced it is moving to a new retail location on Monday, January 25th, at 701 W. Union Hills Drive in Phoenix. An official Grand Opening with event promotions and giveaways will take place on Friday, February 5th.
— Lilach Mazor Power, Founder and Managing Director at Giving Tree Dispensary
The only dispensary in Arizona with majority female ownership, Giving Tree is transforming the patient experience with its new, open concept retail space. Its former dispensary operation will be converted to expand cultivation and triple manufacturing capacity.
“We wanted to create a new kind of shopping experience and versatile retail environment at Giving Tree. We look forward to welcoming new and long time cannabis shoppers to engage, explore, and learn about our trusted products while still providing the same elevated service and patient care,” said Lilach Mazor Power, owner and founder of Giving Tree.
Offering a diverse product portfolio, Giving Tree features its own house cannabis brand as well as its esteemed Kindred and Katatonic product suites. Other top-tier Arizona brands will be available at the new location, including Venom, Baked Bros, Aries, Cresco, and PuraEarth. Renowned for quality service, Giving Tree’s innovative risk-free 30-day product guarantee allows customers to exchange any product if they are not satisfied.
The new 2,400 square-foot dispensary is optimized for product exploration and social engagement, featuring a lounge-like ambience and interactive, shareable elements. Customers may also place orders through touch screens for quick and seamless purchasing.
Dedication to a personalized experience will continue at the new location with the support of the approachable and knowledgeable team. Despite the challenges of 2020, Giving Tree experienced accelerated growth spurring an increase in hiring initiatives. The company added numerous team members last year, broadening its global staff to nearly 50 individuals.
Since its inception, Giving Tree has stayed true to its name and social responsibility values, donating over $100,000 in funds and volunteer time to the community. Recently, Giving Tree completed a successful fundraiser for the National Brain Tumor Society and built gardens at Streetlight USA, a shelter for young girls rescued from sex-trafficking. This year, Giving Tree plans to provide gardening education at the shelter and a day devoted to harvesting and cooking the vegetables grown.
The launch of the new Giving Tree location follows a milestone election year for the industry with the passage of Prop 207 legalizing recreational marijuana use in Arizona. The state cannabis market is estimated to reach $41.5 billion in 2021, according to research firm New Frontier Data.
Giving Tree is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. For more information visit GivingTreeDispensary.com.
About Giving Tree Dispensary:
Established in 2013, Giving Tree Dispensary is an Arizona-licensed, vertically integrated cannabis company headquartered in Phoenix. Led by founder and managing director, Lilach Mazor Power, the company is one of the longest standing, well-respected cultivators and trusted retailers of premium cannabis products. The dispensary provides an inviting retail experience for experienced cannabis consumers, and for those taking the first step in their cannabis wellness journey with personalized shopping assistance and a 30-day risk-free guarantee on purchases. The company is home to a portfolio of cannabis lifestyle brands including Kindred, Katatonic, and house brand, Giving Tree. A dedicated community partner, Giving Tree Dispensary’s corporate citizenship program has contributed to various charities and donated countless volunteer hours. Giving Tree Dispensary is located at 701 W. Union Hills Drive, in Phoenix, Arizona. For information, contact info@givingtreeaz.com or visit GivingTreeDispensary.com.
