Leading national PR and creative professionals launch innovative volunteer program OneWorld_PR
OneWorld_PR will bring the best and brightest creative, public relations and marketing minds together to help not-for-profits and charities in greatest need.
Our vision for OneWorld_PR is about giving back to people and organizations that make such deep and meaningful contributions to the world around us.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s official, OneWorld_PR (www.oneworldpr.org) has formally launched, and the PR and creative professionals behind this international volunteer-based initiative couldn’t be more thrilled.
— Brian Leadbetter, OneWorld_PR Founder
The goal of OneWorld_PR is simple: to bring the best and brightest creative, public relations and marketing minds together to help not-for-profits and charities in greatest need. OneWorld_PR is designed to give voice to organizations making a positive impact on the world around us. From eradicating poverty and infectious disease, to addressing climate change, equal access to education, and social justice initiatives to name but a few, the donation of time will make a world of difference.
“Our vision for OneWorld_PR is about giving back to people and organizations that make such deep and meaningful contributions to the world around us,” notes OneWorld_PR founder Brian Leadbetter. “As PR, creative and marketing professionals, we’ve been incredibly fortunate to work across many sectors, in numerous cities and countries around the world. OneWorld_PR is an opportunity for us to give the gift of time ourselves, and to engage other PR and marketing professionals who want to do the same. All it takes is a donation of time. Imagine what we can accomplish if we donate a small percentage of our time to worthy causes? With a small commitment, we can collectively have a huge impact.”
Leadbetter’s PR and communications firm lēd strategies will be donating time and resources in support of the OneWorld_PR vision of giving back.
Call OneWorld_PR part matchmaker, part do-gooder. The mandate is to match public relations, marketing and creative professionals with organizations in need of their expertise, but it’s simply beyond their means. The PR/marketing professional takes it from there. The commitment can be short-term or longer-term, that’s entirely between the individual and the organization.
No one does anything alone. OneWorld_PR is incredibly pleased to be joined by other like-minded organizations that are supporting its official launch, including Salt and Pepper Media Inc. (Toronto/Calgary) and ZDesign (Victoria, BC).
If you’re interested in supporting a worthy cause, or if your organization is in need of public relations expertise or support, we’d love to hear from you. We’ll do our best to make the introduction that matches your expertise with an organization in need, and vice versa. Visit our website at www.oneworldpr.org.
