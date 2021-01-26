Leading national PR and creative professionals launch innovative volunteer program OneWorld_PR

OneWorld_PR will bring the best and brightest creative, public relations and marketing minds together to help not-for-profits and charities in greatest need. One person. One Commitment. Can make a world of difference.

Our vision for OneWorld_PR is about giving back to people and organizations that make such deep and meaningful contributions to the world around us.” — Brian Leadbetter, OneWorld_PR Founder