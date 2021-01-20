Sherpa Chai launches new website
Design offers easier shopping and more products while honoring the brand and mission
It is important our online presence keeps up with the growth and momentum the category is experiencing.”LAFAYETTE, CO, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sherpa owned and operated, specialty chai maker, Sherpa Chai, has announced the launch of its new e-commerce website, www.sherpachai.com, which focuses on showcasing products, improved user interface, and faster shopping experiences. The design of the new website tells the inspiring story and background of the company’s products, including ingredients being harvested directly from the Himalaya Mountains, which are brewed by the Sherpa family, which has hailed from Nepal for many generations.
— Pemba Sherpa, founder and owner of Sherpa Chai
“It is important our online presence keeps up with the growth and momentum the category is experiencing,” Pemba Sherpa, founder, and owner of Sherpa Chai, says. “Our new website is a perfect reflection of what we envision for our future as a Sherpa owned company: to tell our story, give back to our community and share in the joy of our small-batch products with as many people as we can reach.”
The site allows customers to learn about and purchase any of Sherpa Chai’s authentic, organically handcrafted drinks within seconds. Sherpa says his team has invested heavily in researching the best e-commerce solutions for a business their size. The company’s plans for growth will be achieved as a result of many hours of planning, consideration, and design work supporting the new site launch. This redesign has also been met warmly by new and existing customers.
Upon visiting the new website, customers are immediately greeted with Sherpa Chai’s most popular products, special offers, and other helpful and inspiring information about the company, its mission, and its founder. Among its most popular flavor offerings including Spicy Sherpa Chai, Traditional Sherpa Chai, and Unsweetened Traditional Sherpa Chai in 64 oz. bottles. Sherpa Chai’s Turmeric Ginger and Honey Vanilla are the newest flavor additions to the product line-up. Product is sold in 64oz bottles and can be purchased in single bottle or full-case increments.
Sherpa Chai prides itself on creating a product that is grown responsibly, sustainably, and organically. Chai beverages are widely recognized for reducing inflammation, improving heart health, and aiding in digestion. Containing about 1/3 the amount of caffeine as a cup of coffee, many people enjoy chai tea for an earthy, organic coffee alternative while providing a great boost in mood and energy.
Made from a mixture of exotic spices and herbs brewed in tea, Sherpa Chai recipes require patience, expertise, and precision to create its perfect flavors. The recipes used to create Sherpa Chai drinks have been guarded closely for many generations. Since 2013, Sherpa Chai has been sharing these special family creations with the wider world and has turned their generations-old chai into a thriving family business. Its products are enjoyed around the world and can be found in Whole Foods, King Soopers, Fred Meyer, Lucky’s Market, Natural Grocers, Safeway, and many other recognized national grocery retailers. As the popularity of the Sherpa Chai brand has grown, so too has its distribution, and it has become a namesake nationally among the best-tasting chai brands in the United States.
About Sherpa Chai
Sherpa Chai is a U.S.-based specialty chai beverage company founded in Boulder, Colorado, in 2014 by Nepalese restaurateur Pemba Sherpa. Based on an age-old family recipe passed down through generations, Sherpa Chai features a robust blend of organic, Nepalese black tea, fresh ginger, and a handful of delicate spices packed with all-natural healing powers. The all-natural, Sherpa Chai beverages include a variety of specialty flavors, including Traditional, Spicy, Unsweetened Traditional, Honey Vanilla, Decaf Traditional, Turmeric Ginger, and others.
For more information on Sherpa Chai, visit the company online at www.sherpachai.com or on Facebook, Instagram Twitter, and LinkedIn.
About Pemba Sherpa
Born and raised in the picturesque hillside village of Sengma in the Khumbu (Everest) region of Nepal, Pemba Sherpa is an accomplished entrepreneur, author, climber, and restaurateur with a passion for the mountains, outdoor adventures, and the Sherpa culture. As a lifelong adventurer, Pemba never stops learning or redefining the impossible. His iconic passion for the great outdoors is always on full display at Sherpa’s Adventurers Restaurant & Bar, where he can often be found sharing his love and knowledge of the Himalayan Mountains.
Dave McKean
Sherpa Chai
+1 720-573-8970
media@sherpachai.com
