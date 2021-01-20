Green Boom’s USDA Certified Biobased Absorbents Clean up Oil Spills and Eliminate Landfill Plastic
Procured by Government Agencies, Corporations, OSROs seeking Sustainable Solutions
Green Boom is honored to be part of the solution as the entire planet is putting an increased focus on counteracting the effects of climate change.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Boom will proudly display the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Certified Biobased Product Certification on its entire family of absorbents. Green Boom’s 100 percent biodegradable oil spill prevention, response and remediation products will now display a unique USDA label that highlights its percentage of biobased content. 2021 will see new policies implemented to tackle climate change, and Green Boom products fuel that positive trend for sustainability-focused Government Agencies, Corporations, OSROs and more.
— Green Boom Co-Founder Sudhir Sharma
“Green Boom is honored to be part of the solution as the entire planet is putting an increased focus on counteracting the effects of climate change,” said Green Boom Co-Founder Sudhir Sharma. “Our products don’t just move oil from the spill site to the landfill. Green Boom products completely eliminate the spill. We believe that our revolutionary products are going to disrupt the oil spill industry. Our green products are cost-comparative, readily available and perform as well as or better than their conventional counterparts.”
Available in industry-standard sized pillows, socks, booms along with custom sizes, Green Boom’s products are made from patent-pending biomass up-cycling technologies that use sustainably sourced agricultural wastes and textiles. Led by a team with broad chemical engineering experience, Green Boom created a technology that converts renewable, biodegradable and low-value agricultural materials into water-repellent, oil-only absorbents.
“We applaud Green Boom Corp. for earning the USDA Certified Biobased Product label," said Kate Lewis, USDA BioPreferred Program. “Products from Green Boom Corp. are contributing to an ever-expanding marketplace that adds value to renewable agriculture commodities, creates jobs in rural communities and decreases our reliance on petroleum.”
Third-party verification for a product's biobased content is administered through the USDA BioPreferred Program, an initiative created by the 2002 Farm Bill (and recently reauthorized by the 2018 Farm Bill). One of the goals of the BioPreferred Program is to increase the development, purchase and use of biobased products. Biobased products, through petroleum displacement, have played an increasingly important role in reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions that exacerbate global climate change.
For more information about Green Boom, please visit www.greenboom.com. To learn more about the USDA Certified Biobased Product label, please visit www.biopreferred.gov.
About the USDA BioPreferred Program and Certified Biobased Product label
The BioPreferred Program is a USDA-led initiative that assists the development and expansion of markets for biobased products. The BioPreferred Program is transforming the marketplace for biobased products through two initiatives: mandatory purchasing requirements for Federal Agencies and Federal contractors and voluntary product certification and labeling. Biobased products span a diverse range of applications, such as lubricants, cleaning products, chemicals and bioplastics. The USDA Certified Biobased Product label communicates a product's biobased content. Expressed as a percentage, biobased content is the ratio of non-fossil organic carbon (new organic carbon) to total organic carbon in a product. New organic carbon is derived from recently-created materials. The total organic carbon in a product consists of new organic carbon and old organic carbon that originates from fossil carbon materials, such as petroleum, coal, or natural gas. More than 3,500 products have earned the USDA Certified Biobased Product label. To learn more about the USDA Certified Biobased Product label, please visit www.biopreferred.gov, and follow on Twitter at http://twitter.com/BioPreferred.
