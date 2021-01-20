Mill Town Music Hall Hosting Free, Live Streamed Concert on YouTube
Four performances from Ashton Shepherd, Kirk Jay (from The Voice), The Steed Brothers, and a special acoustic performance from Billy Dean on February 4th
Mill Town Music Hall is excited to bring entertainment into the homes of our community through this free live streamed concert.”BREMEN, GA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mill Town Music Hall invites music fans to attend a live streamed concert on Thursday, February 4th at 7 pm EDT. This is the venue’s second live-streamed concert and will feature performances by Ashton Shepherd, Kirk Jay, The Steed Brothers, and Billy Dean. Available FREE on YouTube, the concert will include surprises throughout the concert to ensure a memorable evening. Mill Town Music Hall focuses on family-friendly music and events and is located conveniently off I-20 in Bremen (1031 Alabama Avenue).
“Mill Town Music Hall is excited to bring entertainment into the homes of our community through this free live streamed concert,” said Steve Bennett, General Manager at Mill Town Music Hall. “Our full technical team will be onsite to ensure the very best in sound, lighting and video production, while allowing everyone in the community to enjoy from the comfort of their own homes. We look forward to hosting our guests when concerts resume in March.”
The four standout performers include:
Billy Dean - First gaining national attention on the television talent competition Star Search. Active as a recording artist since 1990, he has recorded a total of eight studio albums (three have been certified gold by the RIAA) and a greatest hits package which is also certified gold. His studio albums have accounted for more than 20 hit singles on the Billboard Country Charts, including 11 Top Ten hits, including “Only Here for a Little While,” “Somewhere in my Broken Heart,” and “You Don’t Count the Cost.”
Ashton Shepherd - Hailed as a new Loretta Lynn by The Wall Street Journal, and compared to Taylor Swift by Entertainment Weekly, Ashton stormed the country music world with her sass and southern charm with songs that include "Takin' Off This Pain," "Look It Up," and "Sounds So Good." The Billboard chart-topping artist secured a nomination for Top New Female Vocalist in the 2009 Academy of Country Music Awards, as well as a Female Music Video nomination in the 2011 American Country Awards.
Kirk Jay - Former contestant on The Voice Season 15 as a member of Team Blake. His blind audition of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band song "Bless the Broken Road" turned all four chairs. At five years old, Kirk started playing drums at church and singing in the choir. In 2014, Kirk met a music manager who brought him to perform for Teddy Gentry, the bass player for the band Alabama. In 2015, Kirk started doing open mics and shocked the audience with his country sound and his audience has grown ever since.
The Steed Brothers - Bowdon-natives and brothers, Zach and David Steed share the bluegrass legacy handed down from their father Mike Steed. The elder Steed began his 41 year stint in the regionally accomplished and long distinguished bluegrass band, Bullsboro, in 1973. Zach was inducted into the Atlanta Country Music Hall of Honor in 2009. The brothers have been billed with touring acts such as Ralph Stanley, The Lonesome River Band, Rhonda Vincent, Larry Cordle, Doyle Lawson, Jim and Jesse, The Lewis Family, and many others.
Tickets for the Spring season of concerts (March - June) are now on sale. Upcoming concerts at Mill Town Music Hall include Mickey Gilley on March 27, Josh Turner on April 30, Jo Dee Messina on May 21, and Rick Skaggs on June 10. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets online at the Mill Town Music Hall website (www.MillTownMusicHall.com) or at the Mill Town Music Hall box office. For additional information, please call the Mill Town Music Hall box office at 770-537-6455.
Mill Town Music Hall can comfortably seat more than 1,000 people and features state-of-the-art audio, video, and lighting systems. The venue hosts numerous Country, Pop/Rock, Bluegrass and Gospel concerts, along with other family-friendly events. The facility can also be rented for corporate events and private receptions.
About Mill Town Music Hall
Mill Town Music Hall is committed to providing West Georgia with a quality entertainment venue. Opened in Feb. 2012, it is the largest facility of its kind in West Georgia and comfortably seats 1,000 people. Featuring state-of-the-art audio, video, and lighting systems, the venue hosts numerous Classic Country, Pop/Rock, Gospel and Bluegrass concerts, along with other family-friendly events. The facility can also be rented for corporate events and private receptions. The venues top sponsors include: Tanner Health System, Systems & Methods Inc. (SMI), R.K. Redding Construction, Synovus Bank, Greystone Power Corporation, Gradick Communications, Aubrey Silvey Enterprises, West Georgia Roofing, Honda Precision Parts of Georgia, Haney Farm and Ranch and Powersports, the Coca-Cola Company, John Thornton Cadillac Buick GMC, and West Georgia Technical College. Please visit www.MillTownMusicHall.com for the most up to date calendar of events.
