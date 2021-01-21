Optessa is listed as a Sample Vendor in Gartner Hype Cycle for Supply Chain Planning Technologies, 2020
This inclusion simply validates the importance and benefit that organizations can realize by implementing an intelligent planning and scheduling solution.”EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (“Optessa”), a leading provider of supply planning solutions, today announced that it has been identified as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Supply Chain Planning Technologies, 2020. Optessa was named in the supply planning category.
— Ashok Erramilli, CEO of Optessa
In the Hype Cycle for Supply Chain Planning Technologies report, Gartner states “Many users have been limited in their capability development by a lack of investment in constraint-based modeling functionality. More mature supply planning capabilities, enabled by the right technology solutions, provide optimization modeling and simulation of what-if scenarios to analyze, visualize and socialize performance trade-offs quickly for more effective management of risks, opportunities and events.”
“This inclusion simply validates the importance and benefit that organizations can realize by implementing an intelligent planning and scheduling solution,” stated Ashok Erramilli, CEO of Optessa. “Businesses are set up for success with benefits realized quickly through mathematically guaranteed plans.”
Gartner Disclaimer:
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Optessa
Optessa is a leader in intelligent planning, sequencing, and scheduling optimization software with many successful implementations among top tier global manufacturers. Optessa products have wide applicability in industries as diverse as auto OEMs, suppliers, power equipment, electronics, semiconductor, mills, batch process industries such as food and beverage and paints and in shipping and logistics. The company has offices in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Hazlet, New Jersey, USA and Goa, India. Optessa’s leadership team combines deep expertise in software, mathematics, manufacturing, and optimization technologies with unmatched customer commitment. Optessa supports global deployment at more than 100 distinct manufacturing facilities and production areas. We also partner with industry leaders, Deloitte and Tech Mahindra, to further enhance our client support. To learn more about Optessa please visit www.optessa.com.
