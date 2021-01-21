American Case Management Association Elects Three New National Board Members

ACMA welcomes three new members to the national board: Matthew Chappell, LCSW, ACM-SW; Jay Larrosa, MSN, PHN, RN-BC, ACM-RN; Jacqueline Moore, MSW, LCSW-C, ACM-SW

Elected by ACMA membership, the new board members bring experience and expertise from a variety of care settings

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Case Management Association (ACMA), a national not-for-profit professional association serving case management and transitions of care professionals, is pleased to announce the following members to its national board of directors.

Matthew Chappell, LCSW, ACM-SW, is a manager of care coordination at Stanford Health Care and has been an ACMA member for 7 years.

Jay Larrosa, MSN, PHN, RN-BC, ACM-RN, is a project manager of system care management at Scripps Health and has been an ACMA member for 10 years.

Jacqueline Moore, MSW, LCSW-C, RN, ACM-SW, is a director of integrated care management at the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center and has been an ACMA member for 19 years.

“We are excited to welcome three new members to our board of directors,” said Pamela Andrews, President of ACMA. “Coordination of care requires the commitment of professionals within multiple disciplines across various care settings. These board members reflect the commitment and expertise which our members bring to health care delivery.”

National board members serve a two-year term for ACMA and provide leadership to over 8,000 current members across the country which are comprised of nurses, social workers, physicians, educators and health care administrators involved in case management and transitions of care.

About ACMA:

Founded in 1999, the American Case Management Association (ACMA) is a national, nonprofit, professional membership association, which strives to provide resources, solutions, and support for Case Management and Transitions of Care professionals. ACMA is comprised of more than 8,000 members nationwide, including nurses, social workers, physicians and other professionals affiliated with case management. Through a variety of educational conferences and networking events at both the state and national level, ACMA provides its members with numerous opportunities to develop their skills, grow in their profession and learn from the experiences and practices of fellow members. For more information, visit http://www.acmaweb.org.