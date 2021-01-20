2020 hunting, fishing license sales
In 2020, Iowa residents purchased…
Fishing
260,048 annual licenses
9,166 lifetime fishing licenses
14,669 three-year licenses
1,185 seven-day licenses
2,957 one-day licenses
49,350 trout fees
176 paddlefish licenses
13,488 third line licenses (resident and nonresident combined)
45,306 fishing, hunting and habitat combination licenses
Hunting
31,205 annual licenses
66,572 hunting and habitat annual combination licenses
2,982 lifetime hunting licenses
3,455 hunting and habitat three-year licenses
1,586 apprentice (hunting and habitat) licenses
24,724 migratory game bird licenses
30,853 habitat fees
13,846 furharvester annual licenses age 16 and older
597 furharvester annual licenses age 15 and younger
408 furharvester and habitat annual combination licenses
273 lifetime furharvester licenses
Large Game
Deer
11,748 youth general deer, 764 antlerless deer licenses
237 disabled hunter general deer, 48 antlerless deer licenses
55,516 archery general deer, 23,944 antlerless deer licenses
7,353 early muzzleloader general deer, 1,524 antlerless deer licenses
46,368 first shotgun general deer, 16,751 antlerless deer licenses
48,735 second shotgun general deer, 18,169 antlerless deer licenses
21,230 late muzzleloader general deer, 10,900 antlerless deer licenses
Turkey
7,039 spring bow licenses
19,634 spring gun/bow licenses seasons 1-3
18,476 spring gun/bow licenses season 4
5,907 spring youth gun/bow licenses
2,356 fall gun/bow
1,519 fall bow
Landowner-Tenant
Deer
61 youth general deer licenses, 66 antlerless deer licenses
5,322 archery general deer licenses, 5,492 antlerless deer licenses
1,279 early muzzleloader general deer licenses, 971 antlerless deer licenses
23,145 first and second shotgun season general deer licenses, 18,961 antlerless deer licenses
2,265 late muzzleloader general deer licenses, 3,844 antlerless deer licenses
Turkey
2,332 spring gun/bow season 1-3
2,189 spring gun/bow season 4
861 bow licenses
34 youth licenses
2,488 fall gun/bow
974 fall bow
In 2020, nonresidents purchased…
Fishing
27,140 annual licenses
2,223 seven-day licenses
11,979 three-day licenses
15,517 one-day licenses
6,146 trout fees
39 paddlefish licenses
Hunting
4,817 annual licenses age 18 and older
13,584 hunting and habitat annual combination licenses age 18 and older
3,007 five-day licenses
1,477 five-day hunting and habitat combination
9,789 habitat fees
3,416 migratory game bird fees
587 apprentice (hunting and habitat) licenses
81 furharvester annual licenses
54 furharvester and habitat annual combination licenses