2020 hunting, fishing license sales

In 2020, Iowa residents purchased…

Fishing

260,048 annual licenses

9,166 lifetime fishing licenses

14,669 three-year licenses

1,185 seven-day licenses

2,957 one-day licenses

49,350 trout fees

176 paddlefish licenses

 

13,488 third line licenses (resident and nonresident combined)

45,306 fishing, hunting and habitat combination licenses

 

Hunting

31,205 annual licenses

66,572 hunting and habitat annual combination licenses

2,982 lifetime hunting licenses

3,455 hunting and habitat three-year licenses

1,586 apprentice (hunting and habitat) licenses

24,724 migratory game bird licenses

30,853 habitat fees

13,846 furharvester annual licenses age 16 and older

597 furharvester annual licenses age 15 and younger

408 furharvester and habitat annual combination licenses

273 lifetime furharvester licenses

 

Large Game

Deer

11,748 youth general deer, 764 antlerless deer licenses

237 disabled hunter general deer, 48 antlerless deer licenses

55,516 archery general deer, 23,944 antlerless deer licenses

7,353 early muzzleloader general deer, 1,524 antlerless deer licenses

46,368 first shotgun general deer, 16,751 antlerless deer licenses

48,735 second shotgun general deer, 18,169 antlerless deer licenses

21,230 late muzzleloader general deer, 10,900 antlerless deer licenses

 

Turkey

7,039 spring bow licenses

19,634 spring gun/bow licenses seasons 1-3

18,476 spring gun/bow licenses season 4

5,907 spring youth gun/bow licenses

2,356 fall gun/bow

1,519 fall bow

 

Landowner-Tenant

Deer

61 youth general deer licenses, 66 antlerless deer licenses

5,322 archery general deer licenses, 5,492 antlerless deer licenses

1,279 early muzzleloader general deer licenses, 971 antlerless deer licenses

23,145 first and second shotgun season general deer licenses, 18,961 antlerless deer licenses

2,265 late muzzleloader general deer licenses, 3,844 antlerless deer licenses

Turkey

2,332 spring gun/bow season 1-3

2,189 spring gun/bow season 4

861 bow licenses

34 youth licenses

2,488 fall gun/bow

974 fall bow

 

In 2020, nonresidents purchased…

Fishing

27,140 annual licenses

2,223 seven-day licenses

11,979 three-day licenses

15,517 one-day licenses

6,146 trout fees

39 paddlefish licenses

 

Hunting

4,817 annual licenses age 18 and older

13,584 hunting and habitat annual combination licenses age 18 and older

3,007 five-day licenses

1,477 five-day hunting and habitat combination

9,789 habitat fees

3,416 migratory game bird fees

587 apprentice (hunting and habitat) licenses

81 furharvester annual licenses

54 furharvester and habitat annual combination licenses

