Mary Hampton and Kendra Kirane Talk Joy, Serenity and Support with Candice Georgiadis

Kendra Kirane, Director of Creative Arts Therapy and Wellness at Wellbridge Addiction Treatment and Research
Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?
“I don’t care what you think of me. I don’t think about you at all.” -CoCo Chanel
This quote often comes off snarky, however I am a firm believer that you need to do you and be who you are regardless of who is watching and what others may or may not think of you!
None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?
I sold my first closet for $21,000 and it was a massive project. My first deal! I was so very excited. However, I didn’t even have enough capital to cover the materials of a project that large. I was at lunch with a friend and told him of my new sale, but that I would have to delay in order to secure funding for the project. He gave me the money on the spot that very day.
I’m not sure if in my life I have ever had someone believe in me more than myself at that time! It was a true testament that I was doing the right thing and it was a business that was going to work! I took that loan and did the project and paid him back. To this day, I will never forget two things. That there are people who are rooting for you and that you always have to take opportunities when they arise!
Thank you for that. Here is the main question of our discussion. What are your “5 Things You Can Do To Help Your Living Space Spark More Joy” and why. Please share a story or example for each.
Have a space or spot for everything. If you don’t, toss it!
Have an item in every single room that makes you feel good. Think of a picture frame that encompasses a great memory, a blanket that someone special gave you or a handbag displayed in your closet that you worked so hard for.
Color, color, color!
Make sure you have organizers in your closet pantry and laundry room. A little organization goes a very long way.
Rearrange rooms often and change out just one item occasionally to make the space feel fresh and new.
Kendra Kirane, Director of Creative Arts Therapy and Wellness at Wellbridge Addiction Treatment and Research
The past 5 years have been filled with upheaval and political uncertainty. Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the pandemic have only heightened a sense of uncertainty, anxiety, fear, and loneliness. From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to develop mindfulness during such uncertain times? Can you please share a story or example for each.
While many of us want and need to stay informed, our health and wellbeing can take a toll if we aren’t mindful of a healthy balance. Here are a few steps to consider:
Awareness — this may seem like low hanging fruit, but notice how frequently you’re checking the phone, watching the news, or scrolling social media. Take note of the duration with which you’re engaging in these activities and how connected (or disconnected) to the body you feel; the answer might surprise you.
Reprieve — many of us are perpetually checking smartphones in search of information or ways to connect. This, in itself, becomes habitual and over time can derive less meaning. Try detoxing from your smartphone for an hour each evening (or if that’s too much, try once per week). Notice if you feel more present simply by separating briefly from technology.
Establish alternatives — practicing mindfulness does not have to mean sitting in stillness for 30 minutes to get rid of uncomfortable thoughts. Rather, it’s about connecting with oneself and noticing what’s coming up in the mind, body, and spirit. Identify a few activities that support your effort to be present, e.g. authentic movement, mandala drawing, or writing in a gratitude journal.
